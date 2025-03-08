“He was a discreet, affable, very hardworking person, very close to the players and the coaching staff.” Thus, Carles Miñarro Garcia, one of the doctors of the first team of FC Barcelona and assistant of Dr. Ricard Pruna who has suddenly died at 54 years this afternoon at the Torre Melina Gran Meliá hotel where the team was concentrated and the entire coaching staff was suddenly defined in Barcelona. The doctor has been with the players all day, with whom he has eaten and snack.





It has been the players themselves who, after knowing the news and through the captains, have requested in the face of the severity of the matter and their emotional state to postpone the game against Osasuna. They have met with President Joan Laporta and all have agreed to play and have asked LaLiga for permission once the deceased’s relatives have known the news. Deco, sports director, has also moved to changing rooms to talk with the workforce, very hurt with this loss. After 9 pm, players have retired to their homes. It is a blow that will cost to overcome.

Seven years at FC Barcelona

Miñarro, a discreet and very dear person in the entity, had been working on the medical services of the club for seven years and nine months. This was his first season with the first team, a decision that was made at the end of the last year when changes were made in the professional structure of the entity. Miñarro alternated his presence in matches and travel with the head of medical services, Ricard Pruna.

Affable at the same time as decided, Miñarro was characterized by being a forceful doctor. With his words, his facts and especially with the medical protocol. He knew Gavi, who had to convince without too many contemplations that he had to leave with him to the hospital of Barcelona the day he suffered a strong blow to the head in the match against Alavés played in Montjuïc. “What day is today?” I asked to see how the player was. “I have no p *** idea,” was Gavi’s response. “You have to come with me,” he told the player.



Estadi Olílpic Lluís Companys after knowing the postponement of the party Reuters

Previously, before being responsible for attending the first team, Miñarro had been responsible for the Barcelona Sala football section. Traumatology specialist, Miñarro was in charge of the visits of medical sports tests (general exam, anthropometries, spirometry, ECG), direct stress tests (gas analyzer) and indirect, assessment of the state of health and level of adaptation to physical effort.

But his career goes far beyond Camp Nou. Before landing in the Barcelona fief, he had worked for five years in the Car de Sant Cugat as an attached doctor to the health unity. He was also part of the medical services in three territorial Catalan football clubs such as Sabadell (2014-2016), the Unió Esportiva Sant Andreu (2012-2014) and another seven years in Terrassa FC (2004-2012).

Beyond his task at FC Barcelona, ​​Miñarro, a graduate in Medicine and Ceremony from the University Rovira I Virgili (Tarragona), was also the treasurer of the Catalan Societat of Medicine of L’Estport and worked at the Institut Arquer of Barcelona, ​​specifically in the center of the Locomotor and Sports apparatus. His colleagues by profession define him as someone “very hardworking, serious, wanting to progress and first of all honest and good person.” A love and discretion that will always remain in the memory of those who knew him.