the iconic contest To know and to winthe singer Luz Casal or the radio program The Mon to Rac 1 are some of the winners of the 2022 Ondas Awards, which this year celebrate their 69th edition. The journalist Carles Francino, who has received an award for his career of more than 40 years behind the microphones and his professional work, “especially during and after the pandemic”, has learned of the award in full broadcast of the radio program of the, Window, who was presenting the Ondas. “You have to fuck yourself”, she exclaimed, using his usual humor, confessing that they had not told her anything about the award until that moment. The Ondas Awards, given by Grupo Prisa (editor of EL PAÍS) through Ràdio Barcelona, ​​from Cadena SER, aim to highlight innovation in the fields of radio, music and television, both nationally and internationally.

More information

Precisely, the international scene has played a leading role in this award ceremony, which this year has exceeded the participation record with 559 nominations, from 15 countries. The general secretary of these awards, Jaume Serra, has announced that the International Television Ondas Award has been for the documentary Crimes de guerre, avec les enquêteurs en Ukraine, of Radio Television Switzerland. In his case, the jury has determined that his “brilliant investigative process” has achieved a “living portrait” of the war in Ukraine, which has also attracted the recognition of other communicative bets of national journalism.

Specifically, the coverage of the war conflict carried out by the information services of Radio Nacional de España, embodied in the figure of Fran Sevilla, with decades covering international conflicts behind her, has won the Ondas Award for the best special radio program. “The first thing that came to my mind [al saber del premio] These are the most difficult moments in Bucha”, the journalist has evoked about the massacre that took place in this Ukrainian town, when contacted by Window to comment on the award. “Objectivity does not exist, but [como periodistas] we have to try to be honest, tell what is happening”, he added. Televisión Española has also been recognized for its coverage of the conflict with the award for best current affairs program or special coverage.

A TVE team interviews a Ukrainian soldier on the front line of the battle OSCAR MIJALLO (RTVE)

The Ondas Nacionales de Radio Awards have highlighted as the best program The Mon to Rac 1, from the Rac 1 chain, “for having broken the corsets of the morning radio programs”. He has also been awarded the special prize on Basque prisons in boulevardfrom Radio Euskadi, as the best local programme.

For its part, at a time when the consolidation of the podcast in the field of radio communication is more than defined, Ondas 2022 wanted to highlight Mystery in the Moraleja as the best in its category, for its detective portrait of the contradictions of a neighborhood of Madrid’s high society.

Ondas de la Televisión, for its part, has singled out Andreu Buenafuente as the best presenter for Late Motiv (Movistar Plus+), which ended last December after seven seasons. In addition to the program To know and to winwhich has been highlighted for its ability to “disseminate culture that is not at odds with entertainment” for different generations, has also been recognized the one that is coming (Mediaset) as best comedy series. According to the jury, this production “has revolutionized comedy in Spain” by having created a “unique universe capable of reinventing itself over the years.” In drama, the winner was the Atresplayer Premium series Thistle.

Carles Francino, journalist and presenter of Cadena SER, in an image from 2017. Carlos Rossillo

On December 14, when the awards gala is held, faces will be seen, in addition to the communicators of the aforementioned programs, other winners such as the actress Elena Rivera, who has won the award for best female performer in fiction “for his versatility when dealing with diverse characters” in a year in which he has led three fiction titles (Alba, The heirs of the earth Y Drought). The actor Javier Cámara has also been recognized as the best male actor in fiction, for the creation of the iconic character Juan Carrasco in the saga Vote Juan, Come on Juan Y come on john.

The award for best documentary or docuseries went to 800 meters (Netflix), which recalled the attack on the Ramblas in Barcelona on August 17, 2017. For her part, Luz Casal has been recognized with the Ondas for Lifetime Achievement, while Dani Fernández has received the award for musical phenomenon of the year.

All the winners of the Ondas Awards 2022 INTERNATIONAL RADIO WAVES AWARD Limbo. (Broadcast by the Latino USA program on Public Radio Exchange Produced by Futuro Media Group). ONDAS INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION AWARD Crimes de guerre, avec les enquêteurs en Ukraine. (Radio Television Switzerland) NATIONAL RADIO WAVES AWARDS Ondas Award for best radio program The Mon to Rac 1from the Rac 1 chain. Ondas Award for best local radio program Special Basque Prisons from the Bulevar program of Radio Euskadi. Special mention The Desbandá, Color Wave. Ondas award for career or best professional work Carlos Francino. Ondas Award for best radio idea looking into spaceby Sergio Mena (Spanish Broadcasting Society) Ondas Award for best special programming RNE coverage of the war in Ukraine, embodied in the figure of the journalist and special envoy, Fran Sevilla. Best Waves Award podcast Mystery in the Moraleja (Spotify) NATIONAL WAVES AWARDS FOR RADIO ADVERTISING Ondas Award for best radio campaign Even more confusing times of the David Madrid Agency, for the advertiser Burger King. Ondas Award for best radio agency Monkey Madrid NATIONAL TELEVISION WAVES AWARDS Ondas Award for best entertainment program To know and to win (TVE). Ondas Award for best current affairs program or special coverage Coverage of the war in Ukraine by the information services of TVE. Ondas Award for best presenter or presenter Andrew Buenafuente (Late Motiv). Ondas Award for best comedy series the one that is coming (Mediaset). Ondas Award for best drama series Thistle (Atresmedia Media Corporation, SA). Ondas Award for best male actor in fiction Xavier Chamber. Ondas Award for best female performer in fiction Elena Rivera. Ondas Award for best program broadcast by non-national stations or networks card jockey (TV3). Ondas Award for Best Documentary or Documentary Series 800 meters (Netflix). ONDAS NATIONAL MUSIC AWARDS Ondas Award for Lifetime Achievement Light House. Ondas Music Phenomenon of the Year Award Danny Fernandez. Ondas Award Best show, tour or festival Closing concert of the Tour of the Cross of the map 2022 – You have to live the moment of Manuel Carrasco. Special mention Porta Ferrada Festival.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.