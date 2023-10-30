Deputy states that she felt unwell due to a drop in blood pressure and hypoglycemic conditions, but that she is now doing well

The federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) fell ill and fainted this Sunday (Oct 29, 2023), at Congonhas Airport, in the south of São Paulo. Images circulating online show the congresswoman sitting on the floor being attended to by brigade members.

O Power360 contacted Zambelli to ask what happened.

Through her advisor, the deputy stated that she felt unwell due to a drop in blood pressure and a hypoglycemic condition. She also said that she is doing well now. She was waiting for a flight to Brasília when she felt unwell.