15/11/2023 – 12:31

Federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) denied in a statement to the Federal Police (PF) on Tuesday, 14, that she had hired Walter Delgatti Neto, known as the “Vaza Jato hacker”, to hack the system of the National Council of Justice (CNJ).

The PF is investigating, in addition to other crimes involving the hacker, the insertion of release permits and a false arrest warrant against the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes in the CNJ system, between January 4th and 6th of this year .

In a statement lasting almost four hours to the PF in August, Delgatti stated that he had received R$40,000 from Zambelli to invade “any system of the Judiciary”. The deputy denies it.

In the hearing on Tuesday, she reaffirmed that she had hired Delgatti just to make a new website for her, worth R$3,000.

Another R$10,000 was allegedly paid to the hacker by Renan Goulart, then the parliamentarian’s advisor, for the alleged purchase of bottles of whiskey, as the PF concluded in a report.

The deputy also confirmed the meeting she promoted between Delgatti and the then President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but said that the topic discussed was the security of electronic voting machines and cleared the former head of the Executive of the relationship with the hacker.

The hearing lasted around an hour and a half and took place at the corporation’s headquarters, in Brasília. (With information from Agência Brasil).