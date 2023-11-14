Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 14/11/2023 – 21:04

Federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) denied, in a statement to the Federal Police (PF), in Brasília, having hired hacker Walter Delgatti Neto to invade the National Justice Council system. The deputy was interviewed by the police this Tuesday (14).

On her social networks, Zambelli commented that she is being investigated for allegedly hiring Delgatti to insert into the National Bank of Arrest Warrants of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) a false arrest warrant against the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, in addition to 11 false release permits, which the parliamentarian denies.

Related news:

The case occurred in January of this year. In a statement to the PF, Delgatti stated that Zambelli had paid R$40,000 for him to hack into judiciary websites.

The deputy also stated that she had hired Delgatti just to make a new website for her, paying the amount of R$3,000. Furthermore, a former advisor to the parliamentarian allegedly paid the hacker R$10,000 for the alleged purchase of bottles of whiskey.

She also confirmed that she took the hacker to a meeting with former president Jair Bolsonaro about the security of electronic voting machines. But she also cleared Bolsonaro of the relationship with Delgatti.

Carla Zambelli was also the target of a PF search and seizure operation in August this year.

Walter Delgatti became known for hacking the cell phones of prosecutors in the Lava Jato operation, in the case known as leak-jato.