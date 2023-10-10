Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 21:46

Federal deputies Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) and Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) exchanged accusations and had to be separated by colleagues while insulting each other in the Chamber plenary this Monday, 9th. The fight began after parliamentarians supporting the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called the Palestinian terrorist organization, Hamas, responsible for attacks on Israeli civilians this weekend, terrorist.

Lindbergh questions whether those who participated in the coup attacks on January 8 were terrorists and whether those who tried to bomb Brasília airport were also terrorists. After being interrupted by Zambelli, who asked him about Hamas, the PT member calls the congresswoman herself a “terrorist”.

“This deputy who is interrupting me here, walking around with a gun in her hand, chasing a person on the eve of the election, that is terrorism. You are a terrorist,” says Lindbergh.

Zambelli retorts by saying that Lindbergh “didn’t honor what he had between his legs”, because Lindbergh left the plenary after speaking. “Come here, come on, stay in front”, the PT member then provokes. Zambelli returns the affront by also associating him with terrorism.

“I asked you if Hamas was a terrorist and your excellency was not man enough to say that Hamas is a terrorist. Do you know why? Because your excellency and terrorism go like this, look,” he says.

The deputy then remembered Lindbergh’s nickname, identified by the code name “lindinho” by Odebrecht whistleblowers in the spreadsheet of cash 2 transfers to the deputy’s candidacy for the company.

“The Odebrecht list, sweetie, you, the Odebrecht list and terrorism go hand in hand”, he states. “Honestly, I’m not worried if some shameless, bum points the finger at me to talk about my way of being, especially the macho men who have a list at Odebrecht, called cute.”

Still in the plenary, she concluded her speech by telling Lindbergh to wash his mouth with soap. “Wash your mouth with soap, cutie, before you talk about my family and the way I protect my family. I am being attacked by people like you who tell lies without speaking because we think things,” she says.

Lindbergh asked for a right of reply. The president tried to calm things down, but Carla Zambelli and Lindbergh soon began talking and exchanging insults face to face. Parliamentarians then broke up the fight. “You disgusting sexist”, screams Carla Zambelli, while deputies isolated the two.