The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, spoke about the vaccination panorama against the combination of dose shortage, the arrival of the cold days of autumn and an eventual second wave of coronavirus.

“It is much more risky, if doses do not arrive, to have more than half of the people vaccinated with two doses than twice as many people with the first dose and postpone the second doses for a few weeks, “said Vizzotti in dialogue with Fire friend (Channel 9).

In other words, the official insisted that in this context of lack of vaccines it is better to inoculate more people with one dose. He added: “The first dose has a very high efficacy. They are not seeking to interrupt the circulation of viruses in any country in the world, but rather to lower mortality “.

He continued on the strategy of the first dose: “It was not a particular recommendation. It was a consensus of all the ministers and ministers in the everyday. Try to capture as many people who are at risk of having complications and dying as soon as possible, with a dose that has been shown to reduce hospitalization and mortality “.

Ginés González García and who would be his successor, Carla Vizzotti. She says they still talk weekly. Photo Juan MABROMATA / AFP

In addition, Vizzotti said that has weekly communication with his predecessor Ginés González García, who was ejected from his post after the VIP vaccination scandal.

“We had weekly contact from that Thursday and that Friday. When he found out that I tested positive (for covid) he asked me how I was doing. We communicate to be close from afar“, he assured.

The scandal that led to González García’s departure from the Health Ministry exploded on February 19, after journalist Horacio Verbitsky revealed in an interview that he had been vaccinated thanks to the efforts made by the now former Minister of Health.

“There is no VIP vaccination at the Ministry. It was a specific situation. Single day, of ten people. The President has already spoken, the Chief of Staff, I have already spoken. It was considered a relevant event and the President asked Ginés to resign. It is something exceptional that cannot tarnish Ginés’ career and what he did in the pandemic or the largest vaccination campaign in our history, “said the minister.

Invited in the program “Fuego Amigo”, the minister addressed other issues.

About the group “Women governing” and the intern between Frederic and Berni

On the other hand, Vizzotti also spoke about the recent criticism of Sergio Berni by the group “Women Governing” made up of hundreds of women with high positions in the Nation.

Violence is the limit. From the Mujeres Gobernando collective we express our solidarity with the minister and comrade Sabina Frederic, in the face of the expressions of grievance and disqualification received today. (Follow) – MujeresGobernando (@MGobernando) March 19, 2021

“It is a space of much construction, not only with a gender perspective, but also with politics. We do not agree with any situation of violence. Beyond any disagreement, violence is something we always speak out against, “Vizzotti said.

He continued: “There was a statement saying that violence is not the way. It was published in the tweet of ‘Women Governing’. On a government front that is broad each is handled freely and from that group we work. In fact there is always debate. Violence and aggression are convinced that it is not the way. “

On March 18 -after the new intern in Security unleashed by the case of M.- the group tweeted: “Violence is the limit. From the ‘Mujeres Gobernando’ collective we express our solidarity with the minister and comrade Sabina Frederic, before the expressions of grievance and disqualification received today “.

Chile’s vaccination

Finally, Carla Vizzotti spoke about Chile’s vaccination model, the efficacy of its doses and the state of its health system.

“The models have to be looked at as a whole. The vaccines are all different. Chile vaccinates a lot, but now has 90% of the intensive care beds occupiedBecause the vaccine used by Chile is not as effective in preventing the disease, “the minister understood.

And he closed: “He received more doses and that is why he vaccinated faster. It is not that he vaccinated faster but that he received more doses.”

DS