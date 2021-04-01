The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, pointed out that Argentina began to go through “the second wave” of coronavirus infections, but made it clear that at the moment they do not think about close productive activitiesSince, as he explained, the focus of contagion is in the social sphere and not in factories or classrooms.

“We think we started the second wave, with a sustained increase in cases, which raises concern “, Vizzotti began in dialogue with radio AM530.

In this sense, he asked the population to take extreme care. “Activities with a protocol are not a source of contagion, but social gatherings in closed places, without ventilation, with proximity and without distancing “, stressed the official.

“We know that productive activities with protocol are not the source of infection, so closing them without transmitting to the population that the source of infection is social gatherings, will leave us with the same number of cases but no production“, summarized.

The minister stressed that classrooms are not contagious spaces for covid-19. Photo Telam.

To reinforce the concept, the minister stressed that contagions among boys are not in the classroom, but when they get together after class, because “They haven’t seen each other for a year”.

In addition to focusing on social gatherings, the government’s other strategy will be to vaccinate the elderly as soon as possible. “80% of the deceased are over 60 years old, mostly more than 70 years, “stressed Vizzotti.

The official also recalled that it is in “large urban areas” where cases always begin to increase.

The minister stressed that last year, when the pandemic began, it was possible to work to have more intensive care beds and respirators, which allowed expanding the capacity of the health system, and said that “90% of health personnel have already received the first dose of vaccine “and half of them, also the second.

In any case, he acknowledged that there is concern regarding the increase in cases requiring hospitalization in intensive care units, which has risen at the rate of “one hundred cases per day in the last three days across the country”.

Regarding the new variants of the disease, Vizzotti explained that what they know is that “they are more transmissible and more lethal“, but it is not yet clear whether the highest fatality is due to the type of viral load or because, when health systems are overwhelmed, mortality increases due to the lack of capacity to provide timely care.

Regarding the specific situation in Brazil, the official remarked: “When the speed of the number of cases begins to increase exponentially, if measures are not taken, this acceleration increases, and when the health system overflows, mortality triples“, as happened in some places in Europe at the beginning of the pandemic.

Vizzotti highlighted the arrival of vaccines, beyond the delays. Photo: Presidency.

Asked about the provision of vaccines, the minister said that although Argentina is receiving a lower number than expected, it is by far the country that has received the most the Sputnik V vaccine outside of Russia. “

Along the same lines, he highlighted the work with the Argentine ambassador to China, Sabino Vaca Narvaja. Argentina has already received a million vaccines from that country and a million more will arrive “this afternoon.”

On AstraZeneca, Vizzotti recalled that there were “delays in production”, therefore a shipment was received from India. “We signed the schedule to receive in March or April – Vizzotti continued -, and the information is that it was postponed until the end of April, and thus for May install the provision,” he said, recalling that there is a commitment to 900,000 starting doses.

“If this agreement had not been made to produce vaccines for Latin America in Argentina and Mexico, the possibility of having AstraZeneca vaccines would not exist,” said the official.

