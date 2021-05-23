The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and the presidential adviser Cecilia Nicolini, traveled to Mexico this Sunday to closely follow the process of liberation of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, produced jointly with Argentina.

According to the sources, after their visit to Mexico, the national health minister and the presidential advisor will visit Cuba to learn about the progress of the Abdala and Soberana 2 vaccines, in view of the possible collaboration in the vaccine production chain between the two countries.

The government indicated that, both in Mexico and with the island, experiences will be exchanged on the vaccination process against covid-19 and access to immunizations.

The arrival of AstraZeneca vaccines

Argentina is part of the production process of this Oxford vaccine, starting from the elaboration of the active principle. Until now, AstraZeneca had manufactured millions of doses in our country and sent them to Mexico for the packaging process, but no shipment of the finished vaccine has yet returned.

According to the contract signed in November, Argentina was to receive 2,382,000 vaccines in March and 4,040,000 in April.

To that were added, as originally agreed, 4,040,000 whose date on the schedule is the end of May; 3,451,000 from June; and 8,518,000 more until July 31. In total, there are 22,431,000 doses for a total cost of 89.6 million dollars, as reported by Clarín at the end of April.

Bureaucratic problems and lack of supplies, as officially reported, delayed the possibility that Argentina could have purchased vaccines on time, because those that He has already paid 60 percent of the total in advance.

Production stalled in Mexico, since the Argentine laboratory Mabxience had reported on the shipment of the bulk equivalent of 60 million vaccines. Half had been diverted to a plant in the United States when the Mexican laboratory Liomont began to hint at delays.

The agenda of the civil servants

During their stay in Mexico, they will participate in meetings with local health authorities, personnel from the scientific community, and those responsible for the regulatory agency Cofepris (Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks) to work on a Latin American platform for health preparedness and response. public, addressing the challenges of the pandemic and the health sector in general.

Later, Vizzotti and Nicolini will travel to Cuba to see first-hand the advances of the Abdala and Soberana 2 vaccines, given the possibility of collaboration between both countries to favor the access of the Argentine and Latin American populations to these vaccines, as well as participation in the vaccine production chain.

In addition, they will hold meetings with their Cuban counterparts to analyze the situation of the pandemic in the region, exchange good practices in primary care services and continue to strengthen strategic relations of cooperation and friendship between both nations.

A batch of Covax

This Sunday, more than 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines arrived in the country on a KLM company flight.

Flight KL701 landed at Ezeiza international airport at 6.14 am from Amsterdam with 204,000 doses of AstraZeneca purchased by the Argentine government through the Covax mechanism, coordinated by the World Health Organization.

According to official sources, on Monday afternoon, meanwhile, another 843,000 doses of AstraZeneca will be arriving from the United States, which are part of the first delivery of the contract signed by Argentina for 22.4 million doses.

