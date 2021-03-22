While there are officials who signal the imminent arrival of the second wave of coronavirus infections, the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti, said this Monday morning that the objective set by her portfolio is to inoculate 5 million people in the next month and a half.

“The idea is to vaccinate 5 million people in the next 30 or 45 days,” said the minister in statements to El Uncover radio. Vizzotti was optimistic about the arrival of more doses of Sputnik V and Sinopharm, and believes that that schedule can be met.

“The people at risk that we have in the country are a little more than ten million and we have to reach them with at least one dose“Said the minister, who gave as an example what happened in the United Kingdom, a country that has already vaccinated 17 million inhabitants of that group with one dose and reduced mortality by 90%.

The official recalled that the United Kingdom carried out this strategy during the peak of the second wave, and was optimistic about the possibility that it could be done earlier in the country. “If we do it before the peak of the second wave, we are going to reduce mortality“, He said. But, he clarified: “The times will depend on the arrival of vaccines.”

In the current context of vaccine shortages, the Government is betting that Anmat will authorize the use of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine for people over 60 years of age. “We have been analyzing the Sinopharm for people over 60. The Anmat requested an extension of this information and we asked China for it. Other countries that are using it in people over 60 say that the vaccine is safe. Only the administrative part would be missing ”, said Vizzotti.

In the radio interview, the official confirmed that 500,000 doses of Sputnik V will arrive this Monday: 300,000 doses of component 1 and 200,000 of component 2. And she added: “We continue working to receive three million more”.

In this sense, the minister anticipated that during the month of April a significant number of doses will be added (He did not specify how many) of the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and the AstraZeneca laboratory, which were produced in the country and were sent to Mexico for packaging.

“This is great news,” said Vizzotti, “because if we had depended on European or Indian production, we would be further behind.”

And he added: “The arrival of vaccines is very dynamic. We finish knowing how many doses come from Russia when the door of the plane is closed, because it depends on how many vaccines can get into the thermal boxes that are obtained ”. The minister announced that she aspires “at least not to interrupt and sustain the number of vaccinations, and exceed one million people vaccinated per week”.

The official, like other members of the Government, aimed to discourage travel abroad due to the arrival of new variants of the coronavirus that fundamentally punish Brazil and the United Kingdom.

“Fortunately, people are realizing that traveling is a health risk“said the official. In recent days, reservations to go abroad were reduced by 50%, said Vizzotti.” We understand that there are people who have to travel for urgent reasons, but those who travel for tourism need not to travel ”He asked.

