After a pause in the negotiations, and the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, question the date of the PASO, the Government decided to resume talks in Congress to seek an agreement to change the law and modify the electoral schedule. The call was made when Juntos por el Cambio increased the tension due to suspicions about the possible elimination of the STEP.

The call was confirmed last night and will be for this afternoon in the Hall of Shields of the Casa Rosada. The host will be Pedro’s Wado -minister of the Interior-, will be accompanied by Sergio Massa -Head of the Chamber of Deputies- and the presidents of all blocks may attend in person or virtually. “To advance an agreement to postpone the PASO and the general elections in the framework of the pandemic,” the meeting was announced.

Talks to bring the Aug. 8 primaries to September 12 and the general ones from October 24 to November 14th They seemed on track, after a meeting in Congress in which Mario Negri, Cristian Ritondo and Juan López participated.

A few days later, Juntos por el Cambio accepted the postponement, on the condition of a “lock clause” to guarantee that there will be no further modifications to the schedule. But the ruling party let the days go by.

“Most likely there is no STEP”, Agreed referents of the opposition coalition until Thursday afternoon. Until a few weeks ago they maintained the perception that there would be primaries due to the interest of La Cámpora to hold them to dispute places with Peronism, although that hypothesis had begun to fade. “And now Máximo (Kirchner) has the pen,” they added about the ownership of the PJ in the province.

Governors of the Frente de Todos called for the elimination of the primaries from the beginning and then Massa and José Mayans – head of the pro-government senators’ bloc – spoke in this regard.

“It is impossible to know what will happen on the possible dates of the STEP“Vizzotti added this Thursday to the uncertain panorama, speaking at the usual press conference on the situation of the Covid pandemic.

The prospect of suspension generated another strong controversy. The opponents insisted that in an election year they should not “change the rules of the game” without consensus, or with a fair majority. “The inability of the government to vaccinate deprives Argentina of more democracy. And they speculate why they are afraid of defeat “Ritondo raised his tone.

The primaries function in Together for Change as the alternative for districts without agreement on the definition of candidacies. “You have to look for a unit list and if it is not possible do not be afraid of the STEP”, The members of the national table had been repeating. María Eugenia Vidal pointed this out a few weeks ago in the case of the Province.

Diego Santilli and Jorge Macri, at lunch. Possible adversaries in the Province.

“In several places it is a problem”, they admitted referents of the PRO and the UCR. As counted Clarion, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta will seek to advance with Vidal and Diego Santilli as heads of the list in City and Province, in that order or vice versa. “Who does not like to go to internsWe don’t have any more time for nonsense, ”he said in a meeting with PRO mayors and leaders. Predictably, it did not go down well in other camps. “They are moderate on the outside and tough on the inside. They take care of the Government and Cristina, and not the insiders”, Questioned one of those determined to fight for a candidacy in Buenos Aires.

In the Town the dispute is raised with Patricia Bullrich, the head of the PRO who is already moving as a pre-candidate. In the Province Jorge Macri, signed up to fight for the governorship in 2023, rejects Santilli’s landing. The radicals seek to convince Facundo Manes. Elisa Carrió announced that she could be a candidate, also Miguel Pichetto. Republican Peronism does not rule out going outside, perhaps a form of pressure, as Joaquín de la Torre, another of those seeking a place on the list, left open. Also Emilio Monzó, an ally of the radical Gustavo Posse, was willing to compete.

Cordova it is another difficult district. Mauricio Macri promotes Gustavo Santos for the senators’ ballot, a place that radical Mario Negri could occupy and for which Luis Juez is also listed in an eventual STEP.

Negotiations in other provinces such as Santa Fe, La Pampa, Entre Ríos and Chubut could be complicated without the alternative of solving the arm wrestling in the PASO. The possibility of a party intern, with affiliates and independents, was practically ruled out due to cost and logistics in the context of a pandemic.

