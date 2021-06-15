After Vice President Cristina Kirchner advocated for a reform in the health system, the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, assured this Tuesday that they are working on “decrease fragmentation” between the different actors and said that “health is one”.

“We are working on that, on reducing fragmentation, on working together with the Superintendency of Health, seeing that all quality, access and equity programs are part of the Superintendency and can work very closely with social security, private sector. This pandemic really it has been a very great opportunity in order to reduce this fragmentation and understand that there is only one health, “said the minister from the Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK), where she presented a new vaccination program to immunize the personnel of the beloved and security forces.

In this sense, he added: “We are working with jurisdictions and areas of the private sector. Also with Pami.”

His sayings come after Cristina Kirchner raised the flag of a change in the health scheme. “We are going to have to rethink the entire health system,” he said.

Vizzotti led a new meeting at the Federal Health Council.

“Prepaid women do not know where to put people. Those who know say that other pandemics may come. The worst that can happen to us is to refuse to discuss reality“, he had said during a ceremony at the door of the Sister María Ludovica Children’s Hospital.

Meanwhile, the national government advances with the vaccination plan and this Tuesday it will complete the distribution of the 811,100 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine that arrived last Saturday from Mexico and whose active ingredient had been produced in the country.

These more than 800 thousand doses that are already being distributed are part of the 20,677,145 vaccines that Argentina has already received, taking into account the other shipment of 934,200 vaccines from AstraZeneca that arrived at the Ezeiza Airport on Monday.

Until this morning and according to data from the Public Vaccination Monitor, the online registry that shows in real time the immunization operation throughout the country, 19,317,490 vaccines were distributed, of which 16,567,083 have already been applied: 13,165,322 people received the first dose and 3,401,761, both.

Other definitions of the health situation

– “85 percent of those over 60 years old have received at least one dose. “

– “Four out of ten people over 18 years of age have started their vaccination schedule. It is a rapid advance as doses are arriving.”

–There was talk (in the Federal Health Council) of decreasing the age by five years and analyzing specific risk groups, occupational groups. We are making progress with the international carriers who reported to us from the Truckers’ union that they had these trips, especially to Brazil, and 30% of the carriers have already been vaccinated. ”

-We are expecting a shipment with the second dose of Sputnik by the end of this week. “

