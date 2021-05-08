The Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti, affirmed this Saturday that it is “one of the people who suffers the most“When the sanitary protocols established in the face of the coronavirus pandemic are not complied with, referring to the” photo of the unit “that was taken during an official act that President Alberto Fernández headed this Wednesday along with Vice President Cristina Kirchner in the town Buenos Aires province of Ensenada, which aroused strong criticism for the lack of social distancing.

“I must be one of the people who suffers the most from these situations. Together with the communication people of the Presidency, we always talk about how to strengthen that “, highlighted Vizzotti.

In statements to CNN Radio, the national official said: “The care, the chinstrap, the distance that they generate when the President or Vice President is active is clear that it happens. Then when there are so many people and people approach, it is already much more difficult there “.

“Of course it is not a justification… It is something that has to be worked on. The people who work in the Presidency work hard so that this does not happen, “argued the Minister of Health.

News in development.

LGP