Carla Vizzotti endorsed Alejandro Costa, one of the officials who respond to her, and that she promoted when she assumed. The Minister of Health justified that he had personally vaccinated Eduardo Duhalde and his family, in a delivery of injectables at home, by stating that “he received an indication to vaccinate a former President” and added to his environment to “not throw away the doses”.

Costa was the one who supported Vizzotti during the broadcasts of epidemiological daily reports and was involved in the VIP Vaccination scandal as he was the one who went to Duhalde’s house to vaccinate the former president, his wife Hilda “Chiche” González de Duhalde, two of his daughters and a personal secretary. For that reason, their phones are investigated by the Justice.

In the program “From Here to More” from Urban RadioThe minister said that Costa “received an indication to vaccinate a former President, he went and vaccinated him,” she explained about the official ratified with a promotion to Undersecretary of Quality, Regulation and Inspection.

“It was not his decision and that has no impact on your suitability, commitment and work. He has a long time public health experience, he has worked in different fields. He is a very dedicated person and Meets all requirements to work at the Ministry, “insisted Vizzotti.

When asked by journalist María O’Donnell about whether the order was given to her by the former minister, Ginés González García, the official said in a dry and unspecific way: “We already explained everything”.

“Alejandro will continue working in the Ministry, in the Cabinet and with the team, “he reaffirmed. The interviewer retorted:” But he vaccinated five members of the family. “But the minister remained firm:” That is another issue. “

“Are they multidose vials. It was his decision not to throw away the doses, because otherwise they are thrown away. There are already very specific things that are not as simple as they are denounced, “the minister concluded.

They point to their calls

More than a month after the scandal surrounding the privileged vaccination program set up on the second floor of the Ministry of Health, federal prosecutor Eduardo Taiano requested the analysis of the communications of former minister González García and four other collaborators investigated by the judge Maria Eugenia Capuchetti, to process the case. Costa, among them.

Prosecutor Eduardo Taiano asked to analyze the phones of Alejandro Costa and other Ginés collaborators. Photo Andres D’Elia

Taiano’s request, which according to judicial sources is under study by Capuchetti – he must now decide whether or not to authorize the request – reaches, in addition to the former Minister of Health, to Lisandro Bonelli and Marcelo Guille -ex-collaborators of González García from his most intimate environment, accused along with the sanitarista-, already Alejandro Collia, that as Costa remains in office.

