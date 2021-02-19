The Secretary of Access to Health, Carla Vizzotti, will assume tomorrow as Minister of Health in replacement of Ginés González García, who tonight presented the resignation of President Alberto Fernández, after the controversy generated by the application of a coronavirus vaccine to the journalist Horacio Verbitsky without a previous shift and in offices of that portfolio, said official sources.

Vizzotti will take office tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the Olivos Presidential Farm, where he will take the oath in a closed ceremony, official sources reported.

Tonight Fernández met with Vizzotti to offer him the position and also received the resignation by letter from González García.

Vizzotti was scheduled to travel to Russia tomorrow on the issue of Sputnik V vaccines, and only presidential adviser Cecilia Nicolini will do so.

The new minister “will define her team, but will give continuity, not only to politics, but to a large part of Ginés’s cabinet,” indicated sources consulted by Télam, adding that the President “is very hurt by this issue. , because of what happened because he highly values ​​the work that Ginés did in the pandemic since it started. “

“Ginés assumed responsibility for what happened and continues another stage of the ministry, which will give continuity to everything he had been doing,” they added.

Born on April 1, 1972, the future minister received her medical degree from the University of Salvador and specialized in the control of immunopreventable and infectious diseases, in internal medicine, and in systems and social security.

