The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, insisted on Thursday that the classrooms “are not the main source of contagion” of coronavirus, but explained and justified the closure of schools ordered by President Alberto Fernández.

“Although the classroom is punctually, it is something that has been analyzed, it is not the main source of infectionWhat is generated around the classes was what was considered to take this measure, focused and transitory, on the movement of people, “he said.

Vizzotti gave a press conference with his Defense counterpart, Agustín Rossi, after a visit to supervise the progress of the vaccination of military personnel who, since the beginning of the pandemic, carry out community support tasks in the AMBA area.

News in development.

