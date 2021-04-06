From the Casa Rosada – where a meeting was held between officials of the Nation, the City and the Province of Buenos Aires to evaluate new restrictions – the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, made a virtual presentation before the Health Commission of the Chamber of Deputies . “Vaccines alone are not enough. We have to work to reduce viral transmission, “said the official a few minutes after more than 20,000 positive cases were confirmed this Tuesday.

Faced with the debate on whether it is necessary to suspend or run the date of the August PASO as a result of the pandemic, the minister did not risk forecasts and considered that it should be a political agreement.

“We cannot predict the epidemiological situation in August. From a health point of view, knowing what is going to happen is impossible. It will depend on a political decision and we sanitarians will define, closer to the date, if there is any conduct or recommendation, “he said.

The opposition of Together for Change appreciated his visit but at the beginning of the questions he returned to the load on the VIP vaccination and asked for details on the contracts and deliveries of vaccines.

“As I heard her denying facts, I want to ask her very specific questions,” said the vice president of the Health commission, Carmen polledo, from the PRO, and immediately followed by a string of consultations. Among them: where had he been on the day the vaccination was carried out in the Ministry of Health of Kirchnerist deputies and the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, if he saw people get vaccinated in that body, and what is the status of the administrative summaries they are investigating the VIP Vaccination.

“On February 18 I was in Paraná, not in the Ministry. When they say VIP Vaccination in this sensitive situation, you can think that it was something common, every day. And when I say it was exceptional, it was because it was exactly that. One day , ten people. If they maintain that strategy of continuing to install that there is a VIP Vaccination, we are going to have an impact on the population “, Vizzotti responded and defended his predecessor Ginés González García:” In no way does this situation, a specific error impact his career, in his management of the pandemic and his gift of good people ” .

Polledo also asked him if they will take measures from the Ministry for all the districts that vaccinate without respecting the priority schemes and closed: Do you need to go in person to receive each vaccine plane? “

Vizzotti responded with a criticism of the Cambiemos government. “Yes, it seems important to me to acknowledge all the work. The vaccines come off the plane, they are put on a truck and in 72 hours they are in the jurisdictions. It is very agile considering that the minister Ginés (González García) when he took office withdrew 12.5 million doses at customs that had been in place for more than 9 months.“, he retorted.

Legislator Graciela Ocaña (Together for Change) pointed to the 60 doses of Russian vaccines that were transferred on an Aerolineas Argentinas flight to El Calafate. “I did not stop any plane, deputy. When we found out we called and they informed us that everything is registered and that It is a regular exchange of supplies from the Posadas Hospital to national hospitals“Vizzotti replied.

Given the continuous questions about the vaccination system and its result, the official assured that Argentina is “within 20 countries that received the most doses in the world” and considered that there are a positive “incipient impact”.

“The increase in numbers of cases in the general population is separated from the increase in cases of health personnel, which is stable or declining. 90% of health teams have the first dose given and 60% already have the second as well. We expect the same in people over 80 years old, who started the vaccination scheme in 50%, and in people 70 and 79 years old, who are 40% reached, “he explained.

However, he warned: “Vaccines alone are not enough. What they do is lower mortality, but we have to work on reducing viral transmission. That is not done by vaccines or by the State alone. The biggest role will be played by each of the provinces and the individual role. ”

Along these lines, he stated that the strategy must involve three parts: “It is about getting more vaccines, agreeing on care measures throughout the country and controlling them at the jurisdictional level.”

Earlier in a press conference, the minister had confirmed that the second wave “is a fact” and that “the next three weeks are key.”