In the midst of the increase in infections in Argentina, as a result of the second wave of coronavirus, the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, appears this Tuesday in the National Congress, before the Health Commission of Deputies, to explain the epidemiological situation in the country and the vaccination plan of the Government led by Alberto Fernández.

The conference, which begins at 4:30 p.m. and will be held in virtual form, will be the official’s first presentation to Congress since she assumed her position in replacement of Gines González García.

The exhibition will be given in front of the Commission for Social Action and Public Health of the Chamber of Deputies, chaired by the deputy of the Frente de Todos Pablo Yedlin, and will last an estimated hour and a half.

In principle, you will develop a monologue through which you will explain the vaccination plan that will govern during the next days and the arrival of provisions of new doses of drugs against Covid-19, among other topics.

Then, it will open a brief space for questions, where it is expected that the legislators of Together for Change will consult regarding the controversy over the “VIP vaccination“, the agreements with China and Russia and the situation of the beds in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, together with the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero. Photo: Communication Ministry of Health

Before his visit to Congress, Vizzotti will give a press conference before the media at the Casa Rosada from 8.30 am, due to the critical health situation in the country due to the significant increase in coronavirus infections.

The morning message will be the prelude to the meeting that will be held between the representatives of the national, Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires governments to finish defining the restrictions that will be implemented in the coming days.

In the last 24 hours, 272 deaths (representing the highest death toll recorded since February 5, 2021) and 13,667 new infections of coronavirus.

Thus, the total number of infected since the pandemic began amounts to 2,407,159 and the fatal victims are 56,471.

DB