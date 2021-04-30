Alberto Fernández received this Wednesday a new shipment of Sinopharm vaccines against the coronavirus. There was a great communicational display, the presence of several civil servants ministers and many flashes, in a new chapter of official epic.

One of the people who accompanied the President was Carla Vizzotti. “# 10MillonesDeVacunas”, the Minister of Health celebrated a while later, with the image of an Argentine soccer jersey and epic and maradoneana.

However, despite the official campaign, the numbers reveal a poor vaccination campaign: only 2% of the population received both doses.

“# 10MillonesDeVacunas” was the slogan launched by the Ministry of Health on social networks. There Vizzotti joined, who replaced Ginés González García after the VIP Vaccination scandal. It was not the only one.

“10 million reasons to have hope,” wrote Santiago Cafiero, another of the cabinet members who showed themselves on the runway of the Ezeiza airport, upon the arrival of the Aerolineas Argentinas flight from Beijing, China.

Strictly speaking, the campaign had started earlier on Twitter, before the arrival of the aircraft, driven by the militants of the Frente de Todos.

The new wave of official success is interspersed with the staging of the drip arrival of planes with vaccines, with the parallel official assembly to the arrival, which this Thursday even added to the presidential presence.

Vizzotti’s tweet joins other images of hubbub between the health, the patriotic or the political, such as the use of a controversial V of clear Peronist reference used to graph the vaccination campaign, later erased in the face of criticism.

Carla Vizzotti’s tweet celebrating the 10 million vaccines against the coronavirus,

But the official data itself deny optimism from the Government, which by this time of year expected to have 20 million doses.

According to the Public Vaccination Monitor (updated at 18 on Thursday), only 922,488 people received the two doses that include the vaccines acquired by the Alberto Fernández administration.

The National Geographic Institute estimates that the country has 45,376,763 inhabitants. Thus, just the 2.03 percent of the population completed the Covid vaccination scheme.

In addition, the recent shipment ends the contract signed for the Sinopharm vaccine.

For this reason, the Government accelerates the efforts to receive doses from the United States: conversations with Pfizer have already been reactivated and there have been meetings with AstraZeneca to unblock the delayed arrival of the product that was developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford. And in whose production, in part, Argentina participates.

A reality that, clearly, contradicts the official epic that marked a new day in Ezeiza.

The Casa Rosada broadcast on its YouTube channel for more than 55 minutes the landing and subsequent unloading of the first containers of the last shipment.

On Thursday evening, Fernández, Vizzotti, Cafiero and Pablo Ceriani (president of Aerolineas Argentinas) supervised the unloading of the first containers.

It was almost an hour of transmission, in which the President greeted the crew and workers of Ezeiza and learned about the operation of the cold rooms used to cool the Sinopharm. He withdrew without comment.

An apparition in tune with other recent episodes.

Already on Monday, Twitter had to modify a campaign on the platform for the dissemination of reliable information within the framework of Vaccination Week.

The problem was the image chosen by the social network: a hand opening its fingers in a V, or the V of victory, a gesture associated with the Peronist story and used by dozens of young militants who have already received the Covid vaccine.

Due to this link and in the middle of the tone used by the national government for its communications, hundreds of users of the social network protested what they understood as a partisan signal, despite the fact that from Twitter they remarked that it is the V of vaccination .

Hours later, on the same Monday night, the company had to modify the aesthetics for the ads in Argentina. The hand no longer appeared, just a tapestry alluding to the campaign to access up-to-date information from reliable sources.

DS