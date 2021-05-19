After the record of cases and deaths reported in the last 24 hours since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and with an eye to the restrictions that will include the new Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU), the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla vizzotti, affirmed that the governors must “generate measurements and control them “.

“The President (Alberto Fernández) will not hesitate to take the necessary measures to save as many lives as possible, but a national measure alone is not enough. governors may generate the measurements and control them “, Vizzotti stressed.

In statements to The Uncover Radio, the national official stated that it is necessary for “the population to understand what whoever enters a respirator has an 80% chance of dying. “

“It is evaluating intensify measures based on the data (of coronavirus cases) for the next few days. It will be defined in consensus as always. There are measures that are in force and are not being complied with, “he stressed.

Carla Vizzoti stated that “it is necessary for the governors to be able to generate the measures and control them.” Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

In this context, the Minister of Health stressed that “in the current DNU jurisdictions have the power to implement measuresThey don’t have to wait for the national government to take them. “

“We have been broadcasting for weeks, when the cases were just starting to rise, the importance of minimizing exits regardless of regulations. Avoid social gatherings, this is prohibited, “he emphasized.

Along these lines, the head of the health portfolio stated that “the problem is that social gatherings continue, the meetings in closed places “and questioned” the control by the jurisdictions. ”

In addition, he warned about the occupation of the intensive care units and stressed that “now diseases that come with winter and traffic accidents will be added to the beds, which last year there were no due to confinement.”

The head of the sanitary portfolio highlighted “the importance of minimizing outflows regardless of the regulations.” Photo: Ministry of Health

The increase in cases and what is coming

Referring to the number of deaths, which in the last 24 hours amounted to 745, Vizzotti pointed out: “We now have a very big difference from last year. The fatality rate has dropped by roughly half. With twice the number of cases, we have a lower number of deaths when we analyze it per million inhabitants. “

Consulted on the projection that the national government has over the number of deceasedHe replied: “It will depend on several things: the age of the people who are infected, the variants with which they are infected. It is not something exact, but of course that with a greater number of cases the number of deaths increases “.

“Yesterday there was no particular situation, hence the concern (for the number of cases and deaths). What is happening is that it stopped going down the curve and went back up in AMBA,” explained Vizzotti.

In that sense, the Minister of Health warned: “Given this level of circulation of people and with this level of circulation of the virus, if we are not able to transmit to the population that the circulation has to decrease, that departures have to be minimized, the risk of continuing to have an increase in the number of cases is very concrete. The community has normalized the number of cases and deaths. “

Finally, he described: “Of the people who are entering intensive care, the average age is 55 years and the vast majority, 95%, are not vaccinated.”

JPE

