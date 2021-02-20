TO Carla vizzotti she was not surprised by the news. He knew that sooner or later he could come forward. What I did not expect is that the replacement would be given by a scandal of still unknown proportions. In the midst of the controversy over the VIP vaccination -revealed by Clarion– mounted on the second floor of the Ministry of Health that on Friday afternoon ended the political career of Ginés González García.

The link between the now former minister and his virtual vice-minister -in the papers, secretary of Access to Health- had gotten too tight of late. More than usual. Despite their historical relationship: González García and the father of the new minister have known each other since their youth. They were fellow students. Carlos Vizzotti later accompanied the outgoing official in his first years as Néstor Kirchner’s minister, until 2007. Afterwards, he was employed by SEDRONAR, until 2012, according to official records. The bond with González García was more than close.

Graduated from the Universidad del Salvador, specialized in infectious diseases, Vizzotti returned to the ministry at the hands of the dismissed minister, after the government of Mauricio Macri fired her from her duties. He had arrived at the building on 9 de Julio Avenue in 2007, at the same time as his father, in the direction of Immunopreventable Diseases.

Late yesterday, once the scandal topped the public agenda, the official visited Alberto Fernández at the Casa Rosada and accepted the replacement. He is scheduled to formally assume this Saturday, at 5:00 p.m., in the Olivos farm, twenty-four hours before the head of state travels to Mexico to participate in the celebration of Mexican independence. A tour overshadowed by controversy, the departure of González García and the inauguration of the new minister.

The relationship with González García began to deteriorate, according to official sources, due to the vaccination strategy. Especially for the contract with Oxford and AstraZeneca, for which the former minister bid above the rest for his link with some of the main players in the pharmaceutical industry. Once that agreement began to be breached due to its delay due to problems in production, Vizzotti took the post and explored the Moscow route. Sponsored by the Instituto Patria.

Vizzotti spent three weeks in the Russian capital. And he unlocked, along with other operators, the contract with the Kremlin for the Sputnik V vaccine, whose first four shipments that arrived in Argentina gave the Government oxygen in its promoted vaccination plan. In the Casa Rosada they say that when the first Aerolineas Argentinas flight with the first doses of the vaccine landed at the Ezeiza international airport, González García and his collaborators were in charge of making money from the landing. And they sought, on the contrary, to hide the still Secretary of State.

The new minister had become visible for being the face of the daily reports of the Ministry of Health of COVID-19. Until he had the stumble of “Filomena the clown” to celebrate Children’s Day. In parallel, he wove a direct dialogue with the main health authorities throughout the country.

By that time, the President had already taken it as his own, while González García stumbled on his constant communication errors. His name began to cause an internal stir. When Cristina Kirchner published her first public letter and spoke of “officials who do not work,” she referred, among others, to the outgoing official. The rise inside Vizzotti and the fall of the former ambassador to Chile, which was beginning to take shape, worsened.

In the official corridors they wonder if the replacement knew that a VIP vaccination program was operating on the second floor of the Ministry of Health, through which, as this newspaper published, paraded from friends, officials and journalists to relatives of González García.

Assume with that concern. Traversed by a scandal that, as it transcends, would be only the tip of the iceberg. They mention, for example, links with the vaccination center at Hospital Posadas, the place chosen to kick off the vaccination plan at the end of last year.

Vizzotti, for example, who now enjoys the confidence of the President, will have to deal with internal invoice passes. There are officials who are furious at the transcended. Because they could not access the vaccines unlike a select group of secretaries of state and leaders of the kidney of the central power. Among them, the closest environment to Alberto Fernández.