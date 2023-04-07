He confessed everything! The presenter of “América noticias: edición mediodía”, Carla Tello, revealed details of her life in an interview with the also host of “América hoy” Edson Dávila for his YouTube channel “Edson pa ‘que más”. In this context, Dávila asked him in a round of questions if he would like to belong to the cast of “Al fondo hay sitio” like his colleague Melissa Peschiera. Given this, Tello had a peculiar response.

What did Carla Tello say about participating in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

After the presenter stated that she would like to be part of the cast of the national series, Edson Dávila asked her which family she would like to belong to. “More fun are the Gonzales,” he confirmed. Along these lines, he considered that impersonating a member of Las Lomas would make him demonstrate his talent: “There I would demonstrate my artistic vein,” he mentioned.

In addition, Carla Tello indicated that she studied acting at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru: “Yes, I studied a little acting at the Catholic University.” “I see you as someone with a high socioeconomic level, like Doña Nelly’s lost niece, something like that,” replied the presenter of “Edson for what else.”

Is there a rivalry between Carla Tello and Melissa Peschiera?

The driver’s curious reaction surprised Edson Dávila and that is, when he mentioned his colleague Melissa Peschiera, Tello replied: “No! Don’t look for me, my whole tongue comes out”. The answer provoked laughter from the driver. Then, Carla mentioned that it was a joke and continued with the round of questions.