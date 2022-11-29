Congratulations! the journalist Carla Tello It surprised the television public and its community of social networks by announcing in style the arrival of its first descendant into the world. Almost a month ago, the communicator said goodbye to the newscast that she hosts to take her maternity leave and prepare for her early labor.

Now, the journalist has reappeared on her social networks to tell good news: the birth of her first child. Carla Tello revealed on the night of Monday the 28th that she became a mother on November 26.

Carla Tello welcomes her newborn baby

Through a postcard on Instagram, the press woman posted what was the first photograph of her little heir. This showed her carrying in her arms her newborn baby on a hospital stretcher. Carla looked at her little offspring with eyes of love and happiness. The postcard was accompanied by a warm dedication.

“ November 26, 2022. The day I met Mateo, as perfect as I had dreamed. I will take care of you forever ”, read the description of his publication.

Carla Tello became a mother on November 26. Photo: Carla Tello/Instagram

The comments of various colleagues from his television house and television friends were not long in coming. The journalists Verónica Linares and Carolina Salvatore were some of the first to congratulate her on the birth of her baby.

Carla Tello abandons the conduction of “América noticias” due to her advanced pregnancy

Before ending the noon newscast of “América noticias”, Carla Tello took the floor to say goodbye to her loyal audience, announcing her temporary withdrawal from the screens of América TV. This was on the recommendation of her doctor, who suggested that she take rest a few weeks before her due date.

“Before the newscast ends, I wanted to say goodbye, because I am already going on (maternity) leave. I am going to miss you (Óscar del Portal and Valeria Piazza) a lot, the public, ”said the driver somewhat saddened.