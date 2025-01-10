Spanish tennis is boldly seeking to find the key to open the door to success on the women’s circuit. After the golden era of Conchita Martínez and Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, Garbiñe Muguruza fueled the triumphant spirit and Paula Badosa keeps it hopeful. There is a lot of work behind it, and players who, without the profits of the aforementioned, work tirelessly to promote national rackets around the world. But what is missing is that little leap to the heights that could be reached by collective, but that has been resisting for a long time. Billie Jean King Cup champions in 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1998, the national team was finalist on six other occasions: 1989, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2002 and 2008, too long without lifting the trophy. And with that goal of restoring the successes of the past, the Tennis Federation has chosen a hardworking and tennis warrior named Carla Suarez Navarro.

Suárez, in a team eliminator



RFET





The Canarian retired from tennis, precisely, in the Finals of this team competition in Prague 2021, with 17 eliminators on her record. She left behind almost twenty years of commitment, passion and an exquisite and inimitable setback that garnered two WTA titles (Oeiras 2014 and Doha 2016), nine finals and sixth position in the ranking in 2016 – the first Spanish woman in the top 10 since Arantxa and Conchita – in addition to the love of the entire circuit. Thus, at 36 years old, Carla Suárez takes over from Anabel Medina, who was in office for seven seasons, and signs for two years to try to take national tennis to the top in the Billie Jean King Cup. «It is a great honor to assume the captaincy of the Spanish team. I thank the Federation for the confidence shown in me for this challenge. For many years I had the opportunity to represent the country and now I face this new stage from the bench with great enthusiasm,” commented the new coach.

He knows the tennis scene very well, he only left the racket three seasons ago, but he is still very aware of the evolution of this sport in Spain and in the world, as a television commentator in many of the tournaments that are held during the year. And he also knows the hardness that tennis represents, so, with the knowledge of the present, he will use the experience of the past to try to bring a title to the Spanish showcases. «I will try to contribute my professional experience to get the most out of our players and ensure that Spain continues to be an example of commitment and collective effort in the competition,” said the Canarian.

He knows a lot about commitment and effort, since Hodgkin’s lymphoma modified his retirement plans. He wanted to do it his way, competing, as has always been his philosophy of professional life, but the cancer diagnosed in August 2020 disrupted everything except his intention to say goodbye on the slopes. He put the racket aside, focused on recovering and returned after fifteen months to keep his word. A heartfelt goodbye in Madrid, another at Roland Garros, another at Wimbledon, at the Tokyo Olympics and at the US Open before raising his hand to sign his unique setback in the Billie Jean King Cup that he will now enjoy from the bench.









It will debut in April, in the group stage, still without rivals because the draw is held this January.