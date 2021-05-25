In August 2020, the world of Carla Suarez Navarro it shook. The Spanish tennis player, who planned to lower the curtain on her professional career later that season, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Undaunted and with the same grit with which he used to face rivals on the court, he faced the battle against cancer. After six months of chemo and radiation therapy, she won the biggest match of her life and is now ready to go back to playing tennis and saying goodbye to the sport on her own terms.

His return to competition will be next week at Roland Garros, his first tournament in more than a year – he last played in February last year in Qatar – and the first stop on his “farewell tour”.

“I do not want to be remembered as the player who retired because of cancer. Now I am free of that disease and I have the illusion of playing for the last time at Roland Garros. I am training as best I can, because I do not want to go to Paris just to go, I want to be ready to compete with these incredible players, “reflected the 32-year-old Canarian in an interview published just less than a month ago on the official site of the WTA.

Suárez Navarro trained during the WTA1000 in Madrid with several of his colleagues, including Daria Kasatkina. Instagram photo @kasatkina

“In my mind I have the idea of ​​playing the French Grand Slam (N.de R .: His best result, the quarters of 2008 and 2014), Wimbledon and the Olympics, if I qualify, and then the US Open. The big tournaments, one last time, because I couldn’t play them last year. That is my illusion, “he added.

Suárez Navarro, former world number six, surprised the environment on September 1 last when he announced that he had cancer, through a post on Instagram.

“I have to face a complicated reality. I have to accept it and try to get ahead relying on medical advice. Always positive in the face of adversity,” she wrote next to a video in which she was already seen in a hospital bed.

I have to face a complicated reality. It is time to accept it and try to get ahead trusting medical advice. Always positive in the face of adversity. 💪🏻💪🏻 Patience and self-belief guided me through my career. Not the easiest rival to deal with. I’ll need my truly best. pic.twitter.com/lF9oVChWRh – Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) September 1, 2020

With the positive spirit that always characterized her and the support of the entire Spanish tennis and sport community, she underwent the treatment.

“The first four months, in which I did chemotherapy, were very difficult. After about 15 radiotherapy sessions, which was nothing compared to the chemo. But I think my body reacted very well to the treatment from the first day. chemo sessions I could go to the gym, to swim, in December I could already play some tennis. And the most important thing is that I stayed positive. I think the worst moment was when they gave me the news, but then everything went perfectly and now I’m fine, “he said.

On April 22, the Spaniard gave the world the good news. “I’m cured!” He wrote on his social networks next to a photo in which he wears a shirt with the legend “Stronger than cancer.

One more step on this road. Today I finish the treatment and I can say that I have overcome a Hodgkin lymphoma. To all of you, thank you. Each message of encouragement has brought me a lot of strength. ❤️ Infinite gratitude to all the toilets who take care of us every day. I’M CURED! pic.twitter.com/yk23aZWSId – Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) April 22, 2021

Days later, she could be seen at the Caja Mágica facilities in Madrid, where she shared training sessions with several of her colleagues during the tournament held in that city.

Today, located in the 118th step of the ranking, she prepares to face her official return to the courts. She will enter the “big” French without using her protected ranking – the list was closed more than a month ago, when she was 94th – but she will probably have to use that exception to play the English and American Grand Slam. And you may even have to request a special invitation from the ITF to enter the Tokyo Olympics. She, anyway, only thinks about playing again and enjoying the sport she loves.

“I will be very happy if I can play those four big tournaments. I know I’m going to enjoy them a lot. Enjoy every day, the moments on the court and these last months on the circuit with my tennis family, as I did throughout my career” he commented.

Look also

