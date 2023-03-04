He Technical Evaluation Committee for the election of directors, he denied counselor Carla Humphrey the possibility of continuing in the process, considering that it would be a re-election in office.

By announcing the final list of candidates who will take the exam next Tuesday, without citing the name of Carla Humphreythe Committee indicated that it has a constitutional impediment to participate.

Of 664 people who registered in the process, the Committee determined that 531 applicants met the requirements constitutional and legal and pass to the second phase of evaluation.

Of the candidates, 164 identified as women, 358 as men, 5 as non-binary, one as a transgender woman, and three did not specify, reported on behalf of the Committee Mayte Azuela.

He reported that the evaluation committee reached four agreements regarding the review of the files.

Azuela explained the arguments for denying registration to some participants.

He pointed out that there were applicants who presented a constitutional impediment to participate, which includes applicants who are currently acting INE directors and have already served as such since the 2014 reform.

This includes a counselor humphreywho registered with the aim of seeking the presidency of the INE, and former counselor Javier Santiago Castillo.

“This decision was made unanimously by the voters of this Committee, and is based on the provisions of article 41, base V, section A, fifth paragraph, subparagraphs a and b of the Constitution,” Azuela mentioned.

He explained that they cannot be elected a second time to hold a position on the INE general council, for the period from April 4, 2023 to 2032.

“This would consist of a re-election and they would hold office for more than the 9 years established in the Constitution,” he explained.

Another of the agreements is that 32 applicants were not registered, by virtue of the fact that they did not deliver the essay or the statement of reasons required in the call, which could not be corrected through the prevention that was made to participants who lacked compliance with some document.

Another agreement was the decision to reject the application of three applicants who did not meet the legal requirement of having obtained a professional bachelor’s degree for at least 5 years.

In addition, in another agreement it was determined that people who did not comply with the prevention of completing their documentation will not be able to continue in the process.

With the list of the 531 people who did meet constitutional and legal requirements, the second stage of the selection process for electoral advisers begins next week.

On Tuesday, March 7, the candidates must take a knowledge test on institutional, governmental, electoral, and human rights matters.

For them, the participants were summoned in the Chamber of Deputies at 10:00 a.m., to carry them out in the session room starting at 11:00 a.m.