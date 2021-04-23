Carla Guerrero showed deep regret after biting the captain of Canada, Christine Sinclair, in a friendly played in 2013 in Brasilia. “I was younger, I got very nervous and I don’t know what happened to me,” says the Chilean in an interview with FIFA, in which she reveals what she felt after what happened: “I said to myself, ‘What did I do!’ I felt really bad and wanted to apologize, but I couldn’t make myself understood.”

At 33, the former Rayo Vallecano footballer will play for Chile at the Tokyo Olympics this coming summer. Coincidence or not, the Chilean team will face Canada in the Olympic event. A match that Carla Guerrero sees as an opportunity to apologize to Sinclair. “I bit her in a friendly years ago. I say it and I am ashamed! Hopefully we meet in Tokyo, accept my apologies and exchange shirts “, affirms the defense.

Chile will debut in Tokyo 2021 on July 21 against Great Britain. “That they can choose from the best in England and Scotland speaks to their potential, but I don’t know how much they can know us, and that can be an advantage for us. We feel that we can defend well against them “, he declares about this premiere. Carla Guerrero, who will meet Chile against Canada on July 24 and Japan in the last match on July 27.

“We want to go to compete, not to participate. The idea is to qualify for the next phase, and from there you never know, football is uncertain. Even the best teams have fallen, perhaps it is our moment. So far, we have prepared well, “added Carla Guerrera, who will be part of a historic team that will not only make history for Chilean football, but also for all sports in the country: It is the first time that Chile will be represented by a women’s team at the Olympic Games.