03/15/2025



Updated at 05: 57h.





Sometimes the circumstances are what they send in the lives of people and more when what happens around them cannot be changed. A perfect example of this are Cari Lapique and Carla Goyanes. Mother and daughter are more united than ever since last summer they suffered the loss of Carlos and CARITINA Goyanesjust three weeks apart. It was undoubtedly the hardest moment of their lives. To Cari lose her husband and a daughter and for Carla to her father and her sister, they are situations in which no one would like to see.

And move on after this is very complicated. Nevertheless, it seems that mother and daughter are doing it. And more united than ever. In fact, they have started together a new project.

Although for almost forty years the family maintains a company dedicated to real estate management, now Cari and Carla have registered a new name whose name honors the four members of their family: ‘Car IV Real State’, in which both are solidarity administrators, just as in the previous one after the loss of Carlos Goyanes.

The difference between one and the other is its corporate purpose, that is, the activity on which they focus their business. While Agency A ‘on the one hand manages the rent of sports vessels and on the other «Management and administration of real estate properties»‘Car IV Real State’ has typified its activity as “property agents and management and administration of real estate property.” The big difference between them is that in the first they help possible buyers or vendors with their homes, especially luxury, which is the market in which they move, while in the second it is about creating their own property portfolio. Without a doubt a project that makes the family legacy grow up and not forgotten.









It is also something that Carla has a lot of experience, because for years it is she who was in charge of the real estate, both to manage the properties, and to take the photographs, carry the networks of the company, the accounts and serve the customers. Management that has been doing in the first person for a long time, so it already has enough experience to initiate new projects in the sector.

Although it has also diversified its efforts, because in September it was learned that in addition to the family business it was premiered in teaching. She was appointed director of the MBA Fashion Manegement at the Esden Business School school in Miami, that is, she will be the coordinator of the fashion marketing contents and the communication of the students. And more recently he has shared that he will teach in the same business school a master -centered master’s degree. In principle it was unknown if this new position would make him move to Miami, but it seems that Carla will continue to live in Spain and perhaps he only has to travel in a timely manner, but at the moment he does not seem to move his official residence and less at this time when he has just started a new business project here with his mother.

Moving

Although this would not be the first time he lived in Florida. In 2011 she had to check and move for her husband’s work, Jorge Benguria. The marriage spent a few years there and even welcomed their first child, Carlos. Shortly after their birth they returned to Spain and since then they have not moved again.

The businessman is being a great support for his wife in the hard moments he is living, in fact, few weeks ago they made their first leisure trip from the drama he lived last summer. It was a small escape by Valentine’s Day that the marriage made to the Caribbean. A few days of disconnection that served to recharge batteries, reconnect and spend a little time as a couple, something that probably has not been easy. Because in addition to her three children, Carla has been very aware of her mother, who is logically not at her best, and also her brother -in -law, Antonio Matos and his two nephews. In addition, both she and the whole family have turned to help Matos continue with ‘Sixsens’, the catering her sister had and that was a success. After his death, the family decided to keep the business because they believed that it was probably what would have liked it.