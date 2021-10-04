The host of the program Policies, transmitted by the signal Willax tv, Carla García, went to her official Instagram account to reveal that last Saturday, October 2, her nephew Alan Gael, son of her brother Alan Raúl, was baptized. The driver could not keep the emotion down.

The communicator, who has more than 75,000 followers on the social network, shared some photos of the ceremony . In these he is seen posing very happily next to his brother, little Alan, and his sister Josefina.

Carla garcia

“ Today was the christening of my nephew Alan Gael “, wrote Carla garcia as a description of your post on your social platform.

Minutes later, the eldest daughter of former Peruvian president Alan García posted another snapshot with her sister Josefina. The description of the photograph read: “My sister Josefina, will she know how much I love her?”

Carla garcia

Also, she shared a last photograph of the event with a group of friends.

Carla garcia

Carla García shares hilarious comment after seeing a photo of Milett Figueroa in a bikini

The communicator took one of the photos of Milett Figueroa to leave a funny comment, as a joke, and post it on her Instagram stories, showing admiration for the model’s gleaming body.

Carla García wrote the message about the photo. “ I swear to you by the most sacred thing that I was thinking ‘now that my tooth has been removed and I can’t eat solids I’m sure I lose at least half a kilo ‘”Wrote the daughter of Alan Garcia.

“ When I saw this story of Milett, now I’m going to call for a motorcyclist to bring seven liters of fudge because the ‘bida does not shoot anything’ ”He added.