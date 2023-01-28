Serious accident in Piazza Armerina, Carla Interlandi dies at 23, involved in an accident with her aunt

He did not make it Carla Interlandi, the 23-year-old who about 15 days ago was involved in a serious accident together with her aunt. She the latter died instantly, while the girl fought for several days, in the hospital in Caltanissetta.

The entire community is now faced with aanother heartbreaking losswhich has thrown thousands of people into despair, but above all his family members.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of the last January 12. Precisely on the state road 117 bis, a Piazza Armerinain the province of Caltanissetta.

Carla was originally from the town of Comiso, but lived with her family in Achates, in the province of Ragusa. That day she was in the car with her aunt, Maria Carmela di Bennardoaged 45.

It is not yet clear where they were headed. Suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, they collided with a half heavy. The impact immediately appeared very serious.

When the doctors arrived, for the 45-year-old who worked as a teacher, there was none nothing more to do. Unfortunately, the doctors who intervened were unable to do anything, except to note his heartbreaking death.

The conditions of Carla Interlandi after the accident

Unfortunately, the girl also appeared immediately in conditions despair. In fact, the doctors rushed her to the Caltanissetta hospital. Because of the confrontation, she had reported a hemorrhage.

Doctors with the hope of being able to save her, decided to subject her to a delicate one intervention. But it is after 15 long days of agony that Carla breathed her last on the evening of Thursday 26 January. A cousin, shocked by the news, wrote on social media: