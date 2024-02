Wednesday, February 7, 2024, 8:26 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Carla Castiñeyras, Cartagena footballer for Real Murcia Femenino, has been included in the list of 24 players drawn up by Laura del Río, Spanish under-16 coach, ahead of the training camp that will take place from February 12 to 14. The chosen place is Los…