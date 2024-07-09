This is said to be related to the statements of a witness who had accused Nicolas Sarkozy of financing his 2007 election campaign with money from Libyan ruler Muammar al-Gaddafi. Bruni-Sarkozy was placed under judicial control and, with the exception of her husband, was forbidden from having any contact with those accused in the affair.

The trial against Nicolas Sarkozy and several other suspects, which has been ongoing since October 2023, concerns the statements of the Franco-Lebanese middleman Ziad Takieddine. He initially stated in court that he had handed over suitcases full of cash from Gaddafi’s coffers to Sarkozy in 2006 and 2007. Takieddine later surprisingly retracted his statements.

The judiciary is investigating Nicolas Sarkozy and his PR advisor Michèle Marchand for witness bribery. Carla Bruni-Sarkozy was initially only heard as a witness. But then the investigators noticed that Bruni-Sarkozy had deleted all the messages she had exchanged with Marchand – shortly before the judiciary initiated proceedings against her.

