Over the last few hours, Carla Bruni has become the protagonist of an unexpected announcement through her social channel. In detail, the woman declared that she had fought a bad illness in the past. In light of this, she herself invited all her fans to do prevention. Let’s find out all the details together.

For the first time, Carla Bruni revealed that she had had a cancer to all his fans. L’unexpected announcement arrived directly on her Instagram profile and, in this way, the actress also took the opportunity to spread an important message appeal.

About four years ago Carla Bruni received one tumor diagnosis at the breast. Fortunately, doctors were able to detect it early illness thanks to the continuous prevention visits the woman has undergone over the years. Therefore, before becoming harmful, the disease was defeated and was precisely there prevention to ensure a complete recovery for the actress.

She announced it herself through a post published on his Instagram profile. These were the words written to accompany the caption:

I was lucky: my cancer was not yet aggressive. Why wasn’t this cancer aggressive? Simply because it hasn’t had time to become one… In fact, every year, on the same date, I have a mammogram. If I hadn’t had this mammogram every year, I would no longer have my left breast today.

The famous actress also took the opportunity to become the protagonist of an important appeal, that is, to invite her own fan to do prevention. Beyond this, Nicolas Sarkozy’s wife has not revealed any further information backstory about his illness. Fortunately, everything would have worked out for the best and now it would be completely healed.