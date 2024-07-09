Carla Bruni has been summoned today, July 9, before the judge in France who is in charge of the investigation into the false retractions of the French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine for possible impeachment, a source cited by Bfmtv reports.

Bruni, wife of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, is suspected of “concealment of witness corruption” and “association to prepare crimes of judicial fraud and corruption of foreign public officials”. The judge could instead decide to consider her only as an “assisted witness”, an intermediate position between witness and prosecution.

The case involving Bruni-Sarkozy revolves around the ‘Sauver Sarko’ communications campaign launched in 2020 by several dozen personalities, including Mimi Marchand, a star of the gossip press considered close to Bruni, to clear the former President from the accusation of having received funding from Gaddafi’s Libya for his 2007 election campaign, an accusation for which he will be put on trial starting in January 2025.

The campaign aimed to obtain a retraction of the accusations by Takieddine, first in the media, with an interview with Paris Match and with a video statement released by Bfmtv itself), and then with a notary who would have had to send an official document to the magistrate concerned. Takieddine would have been paid for his retraction with over 600 thousand euros.

Investigators believe that the singer-songwriter and former model of Italian origin, who performed in recent days in Spoleto, where she arrived with her husband, may have participated in this effort. Carla Bruni, in June 2021, had deleted all the messages exchanged with Marchand, after her friend had been indicted. Bruni allegedly used a secret telephone number to hold the reins of the campaignSarkozy, who is 69, has already been convicted twice of corruption and influence peddling in separate cases.