New faces in ‘There is room at the bottom’! The successful América TV series continues to surprise its fans, and this time it was with the entry of a new character. This is Kassandra, played by Carla Barzotti, a Peruvian actress and model who became the new face in Las Nuevas Lomas.

During his reappearance on Peruvian television, Barzotti’s character was present at the Maldini house in order to read the letters to Alessia and Macarena. During their session, he told Alessia that a dark future awaits her in her relationship with ‘Jimmy’, while he told Macarena that she must decide between two men to choose the love of her life: one is the ‘gentleman’ and the other. another is the ‘crazy’ one, who could be Mike and Joel.

#Carla #Barzotti #reappears #curious #character #bottom #room