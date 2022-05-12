Carla Barzotti He surprised more than one by joining the fashion page: OnlyFans. Due to the great reception that she has experienced, the model decided to raise her rate from 20 to 25 dollars; however, she clarified that the content she shares on the aforementioned platform is not pornography.

Likewise, Barzotti marked a resounding distance with Xoana González and Fatima Segovia ‘La chuecona’, by the type of photos and videos they share. It is worth mentioning that both are some of the figures that have had the greatest success on said website.

What did Carla Barzotti say?

In the May 11 edition of Magaly TV, the firm, Carla Barzotti was compared to Shirley Cherres and received some criticism from the host.

Therefore, through a live link, Magaly asked him: “How much would you be willing to risk on OnlyFans?”

“Everyone can do what they want with their body, I would never do pornography because I think that sex is very intimate with your partner . (…) I am a model and an actress, I go that way, ”she answered emphatically.

Carla Barzotti raises the price and reveals that she received different proposals

After the good reception she has had with her foray into OnlyFans, Carla Barzotti decided to raise the price of the subscription to make it profitable.

“OnlyFans keeps 20% of the money. Not just subscribers. If they tip you for a photo you upload, they also keep 20% of that. They take everything away from you.”

He also assured that this has not decreased the number of subscribers and said that he has received some “proposals” from them.

“They have made me proposals like taking me to Costa Rica with everything paid, or paying me for my time. I have clarified that I am not a company lady, “she said.