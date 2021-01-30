The medical technology specialist Carl Zeiss Meditec started its financial year with a significant increase in profits. In the first quarter the operating profit (EBIT) rose by 29 percent to 73.4 million euros. By Sven Parplies, Euro on Sunday

An important reason for the plus is the currently low sales and marketing costs. They also benefited from a one-off income from the sale of a property for 2.4 million euros. In contrast, sales in the quarter fell slightly by 0.2 percent to just under 369 million. In the course of the financial year, the Management Board expects sales and earnings to recover after the setbacks from the Corona crisis. Bankhaus Metzler certifies that the MDAX-listed group had a “very robust” start to the new year. The company benefited from its strong presence in Asia. The stock rose to a record high in response to the numbers.



Recreation: As the pandemic subsides, demand should pick up again. That is appropriately processed in the course. Hold.

Recommendation: observe



Target price: 140.00 euros



Stop rate: 98.00 euros