Carl Weathers died on Thursday, February 1, while he was sleeping at his residence in Los Angeles, as his family announced in a statement. The American actor was the one who gave Apollo Creed in the saga of 'Rocky'and who, despite dying in the fourth film, continued to appear in the following films, as well as in 'Creed', a film in which his son, Adonis Creed, is the protagonist.

However, Weathers is not only recognized for this role, since he also stood out, among others, in films such as 'Predator' (1987) and 'Happy Gilmore' (1996), films in which he shared a cast with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Adam Sandlerrespectively, who opened a space on their social networks to speak out about his sensitive death.

YOU CAN SEE: Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' saga, dies at 76

What did Arnold Schwarzenegger say about Carl Weathers' death?

In 'Predator', Arnold Schwarzenegger played the lead role as Major Alan 'Dutch' Schaefer, while Carl Weathers It was George Dillon. In this film, both have an iconic scene from which one of the most famous memes emerges, in which only the image of their hands shaking is seen, as well as the famous phrase: “Dillon, you old scoundrel.”.

On his social networks, the popular Terminator and former governor of California published a photo from the film in which the two appeared, accompanied by a message highlighting his gifts as an athlete, actor and person. Likewise, he added that Weathers was one of the people who pushed others to be better so that they could keep up with him.

YOU CAN SEE: What did Carl Weathers, the actor who played Apollo Creed in 'Rocky' and Dillon in 'Predator', die of?

“Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic and a great person. We couldn't have made 'Predator' without him. And we certainly wouldn't have had as much fun doing it. Every minute with him, on set and off, was pure joy. He was the kind of friend who would push you to be better just to keep up with him. I will miss him and my thoughts are with his family,” said Schwarzenegger.

What did Adam Sandler say about Carl Weathers?

Another renowned actor who referred to the death of Carl Weathers was Adam Sandler, with whom he shared a cast in 'Happy Gilmore', a film that Sandler himself was in charge of writing and which was produced by Happy Madison, his production company. Sandler's character had the same name as the film, while Weathers played Chubbs Peterson, a one-armed golf coach who tries to guide Happy in the sport.

YOU CAN SEE: Burt Young, Paulie from 'Rocky', dies: this was Sylvester Stallone's emotional farewell

On his Instagram account, Adam Sandler It also highlights the quality of professional and person that Weathers was, as well as the great father he was and the excessive love he had for his children. In addition, he indicated that both he and his wife, actress Jackie Sandler, had very good times with him.

“A truly great man. Great dad, actor, athlete. He was always so much fun to be with. Very intelligent, very loyal. Too funny. He loved his children more than anything.. What type! We all loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend,” he concluded.

#Carl #Weathers #Arnold #Schwarzenegger #Adam #Sandler #speak #actor39s #death