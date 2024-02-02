The world of cinema is in mourning. Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in the first four 'Rocky' films, has died at age 76. This news was announced by his own representative, Matt Luber, to Variety. Weathers, who was also an American football player between the 1960s and 1970s, ceased to exist on Thursday, February 1, 2024 while he was sleeping at his residence in Los Angeles, as confirmed by his family in a statement.

WeathersIn addition to his endearing performance as Creed, he was also part of the cast of important titles such as 'Predator' (1987), 'Happy Gilmore' (1996). Likewise, she gave life to Greef Karga in the Star Wars series, 'The Mandalorian'.

What did Carl Weathers die from?

As indicated by his family in a statement, Carl Weathers passed away peacefully last Thursday in his sleep. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1, 2024,” the aforementioned statement begins.

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized around the world and from generation to generation. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend,” noted the family of Weathers, who began acting in 1973.

After his death, Carl Weathers leaves behind his sons Matthew and Jason, who were the fruit of his marriage to Mary Ann Castle, whom he divorced in 1983.

Who did Carl Weathers play in 'Rocky'?

The role that made Carl Weathers famous was that of Apollo Creed in 'Rocky' (1976), a film starring Silvester Stallone, which marked his third work in a feature film. In the acclaimed saga, Creed began as Rocky Balboa's greatest rival, being his main opponent in the first two films.

In 'Rocky III' (1982), Apollo retires from boxing after losing the championship against Balboa, but begins a path of friendship with Stallone's character, thus becoming a kind of mentor for him. Unfortunately, in 'Rocky IV' (1985), Creed dies after fighting Iván Drago, so Rocky seeks revenge and faces off against the Soviet fighter.

