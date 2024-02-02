













Apart from his appearance in these films and television series, this artist participated in many other productions. The person who revealed his death was his family, who shared a message about it.

His death was on February 1 but they just decided to make it public with deep sadness.

In their statement, the family of this interpreter says 'We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers'.

To the above, they added 'He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday February 1, 2024… Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life'.

They then highlighted his legacy and contributions not only in the world of cinema but also in television, the arts and sports, in which he actively participated.

Fountain: Lucasfilm.

His family highlighted that Carl Weathers left '[…]an indelible mark and is recognized throughout the world and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.'.

This actor, born on January 14, 1948 in New Orleans, appeared in more than 75 films and TV shows throughout his 50-year career.

His most recent performance was as Greef Karga in all three seasons of The Mandalorian from Lucasfilm for Disney+.

He even directed a couple of episodes in the second and third seasons. Carl Weathers also voiced Combat Carl in toy story 4 (2019).

Fountain: MGM.

Nor can we forget his appearance in predator (1987) and Action Jackson (1988). But most identify him more as Apollo Creed in the movie saga. Rocky.

This actor appeared in the first four installments. For this and other roles it is difficult to say goodbye to an actor as capable as Weathers.

