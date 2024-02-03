Sad news that of death of the actor Carl Weathersthe face of Apollo Creed in the Rocky series, as well as countless other characters played in cinema and television throughout a career that began in the early 70s. We had recently seen him in the TV series The Mandalorian, in the role of Greef Karga.

The family said that he did not suffer and that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 1st: “He was an extraordinary human being who lived an extraordinary life. His contributions to cinema, television, the arts and sports have left an indelible mark across generations”