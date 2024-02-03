Sad news that of death of the actor Carl Weathersthe face of Apollo Creed in the Rocky series, as well as countless other characters played in cinema and television throughout a career that began in the early 70s. We had recently seen him in the TV series The Mandalorian, in the role of Greef Karga.
The family said that he did not suffer and that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 1st: “He was an extraordinary human being who lived an extraordinary life. His contributions to cinema, television, the arts and sports have left an indelible mark across generations”
A very long career
Weathers' career began in 1973 with the film A 44 Magnum for Inspector Callaghan, but he only had a turning point in 1976, with the role of Apollo Creed in the first Rocky, then reprized in the following three chapters. Among the many films and TV series in which he took part, we mention Predator (1987), The Unpredictable Kind (1996), Toy Story 4 (2019) and The Mandalorian (2019 – 2023).
Over the years, Weathers has also worked on a few video games, voicing Colonel Samuel Garrett in 2005's Mercenaries: Paid to Destroy, Jax Briggs in 2015's Mortal Kombat X, and Lightman in 2019's The Artful Escape.
