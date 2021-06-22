Carl Nassib from the Raiders



First NFL star makes his homosexuality public



Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Photo: AFP / ETHAN MILLER





Las Vegas Carl Nassib made his homosexuality public – as the first active NFL professional ever. In a video on Instagram, he also thanks for the support of his family and friends. There is encouragement from the league and his team.







As the first active football professional from the NFL, Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders made his homosexuality public. “What’s up guys, I just wanted to take a short moment and say that I’m gay. I’ve wanted to do this for a while and I’m finally comfortable getting rid of it, ”said the Defensive End in a video posted on Instagram on Monday.

The 28-year-old thanked his family and friends for their support, through whom he recently felt it was possible to “say publicly and proudly that I am gay”. This moment has tormented him for the past 15 years.

Nassib reported that he had received support from the NFL, his coaches and teammates. He was immediately greeted with “the greatest respect and acceptance”. He doesn’t take the step because he wants attention. He hopes that his move will encourage other athletes. “I hope one day that videos like this and the whole process of coming out will no longer be necessary, but until then, I want to do my best to promote a culture that is accepting and compassionate,” he said. “We are proud of you, Carl,” said a comment from his team on his statement. “Go ahead, Carl,” said Raiders team owner Mark Davis to the sports broadcaster ESPN. “It’s the year 2021.”







Initial reactions on social networks were mostly positive and supportive. Nassib also received a heart from his team for the Instagram post in which he also announced a donation of 100,000 US dollars for the Trevor Project. The organization runs a telephone counseling service for young LGBTQ people.

League boss Roger Goodell also made a statement. “The NFL family is proud of Carl for sharing his truth so courageously today,” Goodell said on Monday (local time). “Representation is important. We share his hope that statements like his will one day run out of news as we march towards full equality for the LGBTQ + community. We wish Carl the best of luck for the upcoming season. “

(dpa / old / sid)