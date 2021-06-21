A.s the first active football professional from the NFL, Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders made his homosexuality public. “What’s up guys, I just wanted to take a short moment and say that I’m gay. I’ve wanted to do this for a while and I’m finally comfortable getting rid of it, ”the Defensive End said in a Monday Video posted on Instagram.

The 28-year-old thanked his family and friends for their support, through whom he recently felt it was possible to “say publicly and proudly that I am gay”. This moment has tormented him for the past 15 years.

Nassib reported that he had received support from the NFL, his coaches and teammates. He was immediately greeted with “the greatest respect and acceptance”. He doesn’t take the step because he wants attention. “I just think representation and visibility are so important,” he said.

Initial reactions in the social networks were mostly positive and supportive. Nassib received a heart from his team for the Instagram post in which he also announced a donation of 100,000 US dollars for the Trevor Project. The organization runs a telephone counseling service for young LGBTQ people.