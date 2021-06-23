The defensive end of the Las Vegas Raiders, a franchise of the National Football League (NFL), announced his homosexuality through his Instagram account. He said he hopes to help the visibility of gay athletes and announced that he will donate $ 100,000 to the Trevor Project, an assistance organization for LGBTIQ youth.

Carl Nassib shook the football world by becoming the first active player to publicly communicate his homosexuality. The 28-year-old defensive end acknowledged that he had been thinking about this decision for some time and that he had found the perfect moment to announce it.

“What is it people? I’m at my home in Westchester and I just wanted to take a moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been thinking about doing this for a while and finally feel comfortable telling it. I have the best life, the best family, the best friends and the best job that someone like me can have, “he said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

The Las Vegas Raiders player clarified that he is a reserved person and that he was not trying to attract attention, but believed that “representation and visibility are very important.”

“In fact, I hope that one day, videos like this and the whole presentation process will not be necessary. But until then, I will do my best and do my part to cultivate an accepting culture that is compassionate,” he wished.

In addition, the defensive end revealed that it would donate $ 100,000 to Project Trevor, a nonprofit organization that, for 23 years, has provided crisis and suicide prevention services to youth in the LGBTIQ community.

NFL Backed Nassib’s “Brave” Ad

The sports world reacted quickly to Nassib’s confession. Among the most prominent comments is that of Roger Goodell, commissioner of the NFL, who congratulated him for having the courage to show himself as he is.

“The NFL family is proud of Carl’s brave announcement. Representation matters. Let’s hope that someday not too long ago these types of announcements will not make the news as we continue to advance for full equality for the LGBTQ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this season, “Goodell said in a statement.

Nassib also received endorsement from Raiders owner Mark Davis and team head coach Jon Gruden. Through various communications, they highlighted the great person and professional that he is and the greatness that he had acquired with his action. A movement that stands out within the framework of a sport that tries to detach itself from a traditionally macho and homophobic culture.

Homosexuality in sport

Carl Nassib joins the list of athletes who have publicly acknowledged their homosexuality.

In 1990, Englishman Justin Fashanu was the first footballer to communicate his homosexuality. That statement earned him pressure from his closest environment and social rejection, situations that led him to commit suicide in 1998, at the age of 37. Every February 19, the International Day Against Homophobia in Sports is commemorated, coinciding with the date of his birth.

After him, other athletes have revealed their homosexuality as a way to advance against prejudices and taboos. Among them are the cases of former French rugby player Gareth Thomas (2008); Puerto Rican boxer Orlando Cruz (2012); Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe (2014), winner of five Olympic medals; or the basketball player Sebastián Vega (2020), who became the first player in the Argentine Basketball League to reveal his orientation.

Also, even before Fashanu, tennis players Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King were pioneers among women when they recognized their homosexuality in 1981. The latter became a leading activist for the defense of sexual equality in tennis.

