“I want to take a moment to say that I am gay.” With those words Carl Nassib has made history in the NFL, the United States Soccer League. The defensive player for the Las Vegas Raiders posted a video on Monday with the news, which has caused a stir in the country. “I had wanted to say this for a long time but had not found the right time to get it off my chest,” said the athlete from his home in West Chester, Pennsylvania. “Representation and visibility are very important. I hope that one day videos like this to announce coming out will not be necessary, ”added Nassib, 28.

Nassib’s announcement comes in June, the month of pride for the LGTBI community. “Sadly, I have felt agony at this moment for the last 15 years,” confesses Nassib, who says he has taken refuge in both his professional and personal life to step forward and come out of the closet. “Until recently, and thanks to my family and friends … I have been able to say publicly and with pride that I am gay. I thank the NFL, my coaches and my teammates for their support, ”the player wrote in an Instagram post. Nassib entered the professional division in 2016 from the Cleveland Browns. He was later transferred to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His contract with the Raiders runs until March 2022. Before turning professional, he played in the collegiate league for Penn State in his home state, where he won the renowned Lombardi Trophy in 2015 for his defensive work.

Nassib has spoken out in a league where activism is not always frowned upon. With his announcement, the athlete also revealed the donation of $ 100,000 to The Trevor Project, an organization that has been working for 23 years to prevent suicide in young people under 25 who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. “They do really incredible things,” said the athlete about the organization, who won an Oscar in 1994 with a fiction short about a 13-year-old gay boy.

“We are proud of you, Carl,” was the response from the Raiders on Twitter minutes after the announcement of one of their defenders. That announcement was followed by a barrage of messages of solidarity from players and teams in the league, which will return to action on September 9. “We share your hope that one day soon, statements like yours will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ community,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a statement. “The NFL family is proud of you,” added the League in a message on social networks.

The messages of support make it all the more surprising that Nassib is the first to come out of the closet in a league that turned a century last year playing one of America’s most popular sports. The MLS, soccer, and the NBA, basketball, on the other hand, have already had athletes who have called themselves gay. Instead, the closest precedent in American football was that of Michael Sam, a player from Missouri, who came out shortly before he was elected in 2014 in the draft for the Rams, at that time a team that was still in San Luis and that in 2016 returned to the West Coast, to Los Angeles. The team let Sam go after preseason practices. The player later went on to the Dallas Cowboys, but never played a game in the regular season. The reception that Nassib, who has already played five seasons, gets in the fall will show if times have changed in the NFL.

