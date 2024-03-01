Carl Muscarello smiles while posing with his hat while holding an enlargement of the cover of Time Magazine in his arms. He too is convinced that he is the sailor in the photo taken in New York in 1945 by German photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt just like all the others who over time claimed to be the involuntary protagonists of that shot that became an icon of the Second World War. As reported by Corriere della SeraCarl Muscarello, of Sicilian origins, then retired police officer, died in Georgia. Four years ago he also died George Mendonsawith Carl among the most accredited of the group of “aspiring kissers”.

The nurse Greta Zimmer Friedman she is no longer with us, having died at the age of 92, just as Alfred Eisenstaedt, the German photographer who took the famous kiss in Times Square, Manhattan, shortly after the news of Japan's surrender spread, is no longer with us. The 26-year-old, who worked at Richmond Hospital, is the protagonist of the photo. Edith Shain, the first to step forward, was too short.

Barbara Sokol, another woman who was in the area during the celebrations, was also discarded. It remains complicated to establish who the man was. The most “plausible” was the sailor Glenn McDuffie, who died at the age of 91. Forensic studies conducted by Lois Gibson for the Houston Police Department reveal this. According to the facial results, it was McDuffie, at 5.51pm on August 14, 1945, who gave the kiss that was destined to become immortal.

They would therefore have been neither Carl Muscarello neither George Mendonsa, the most accredited of the group of eleven who came forward. The first declared that he was too drunk – I don't remember too many in his story – and that he had kissed many women that day, while the second would have been contradicted by the time. Mendonsa claimed that the meeting with the nurse had taken place at 2 pm , in contrast to the position of the sun analyzed by a study conducted at the Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories (MERL) laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts.