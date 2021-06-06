“Are troupes of the theater of the world”, Affirmed the most spiritual and esoteric of psychologists, Carl Gustav Jung, to signify that, although we have our own personal life, we are also “representatives and victims of a collective spirit”.

The Swiss psychologist, psychiatrist and essayist, who died on June 6, 1961 – 60 years ago – is one of the most influential intellectuals of the 20th century. He built a whole theoretical edifice that constitutes the so-called analytical psychology or deep psychology, starting from reformulating the theories of S. Freud about the unconscious, after having defended them firmly, at a time when doing so could cost him his career.

This idea of ​​the existence of a “Collective unconscious”Which would be something like a universal consciousness in which, therefore, we all participate as human beings, emerged from his extensive travels through North Africa. There, he was struck by the Arab culture that -theorizes- underlies the unconscious of the European, as a “collective shadow”. It was Charly García who, in 1982, in Argentina, recorded the song Collective Unconscious Inspired by these postulates, she toured stages and voices until she became one of the most popular national rock.

The interpretation of dreams (1900), perhaps Sigmund Freud’s most revolutionary work, had a great impact on Carl Jung. But the Swiss went even further, theorizing that – beyond “a wish fulfilled”, as the father of psychoanalysis maintained – dreams revealed both the personal and the collective unconscious through “archetypes”, or figures that symbolize various characters that, although universal, nest in the internal world of the subject. For example, a giant spider could symbolize a castrating mother; even if the relationship is never fixed and immovable. On the other hand, Jung considers that – in addition to harboring fantasies, daytime remains, plans and memories – dreams can contain telepathic visions.

But archetypes do not appear only in dreams but can also be linked to different types of personalities. In this sense, Jung distinguishes 12 typologies or archetypal personalities: the innocent, dreamy and frivolous; the hero, brave and arrogant; the common man, reliable and realistic; the protector, also generous; the creator, imaginative and enterprising; the explorer, free and uncommitted; the rebel, independent and determined; the lover, passionate and attractive; the magician, visionary and creative; the leader, powerful and controlling; the jester, funny and irresponsible and the wise man, who teaches and seeks the truth. Jungian psychiatrist Jean Shinoda turned to mythology to draw archetypal parallels of human behavior with the Gods of Olympus.

Another relevant concept in Jung’s work is that of synchronicity, defined as “a temporal coincidence of two or more events related to each other in a non-causal way, whose significant content is the same or similar.” It should be clarified that Jung refers to two simultaneous events that occur in different planes, with which introduce here the esoteric or paranormal element.

In 1983, the British band The Police released their latest album called Synchronicity, the cover of which shows young Sting reading Jung’s book of the same name.

Synchronicity in Jung’s Life Summer 1898. The young 22-year-old Carl studies in his room with the door ajar that leads to the dining room, where the old round walnut table that belonged to his grandmother is located. “Suddenly a detonation was heard, like a pistol shot,” Jung wrote years later in Memories, dreams, thoughts (1961). “The tabletop had been broken in half and not because of the glued place, but in the waxed wood (…) My mother shook her head and said… ‘Yes, yes, this means something’”.

Two weeks later, another explosion was heard in the house. A knife had fallen from a bread basket, detached from the handle, and split in three. It was impossible that this would have happened without the intentional action of one person.

Eleven years later, in Vienna in 1909, Jung he asked Freud what he thought about paranormal phenomena. Unsurprisingly, the Austro-Hungarian rejected such assumptions outright. Jung tells it like this: “As Freud made his arguments, I felt an extraordinary sensation. It seemed to me as if my diaphragm were made of iron and turned incandescent — an incandescent diaphragm cavity. And at this moment there was such a creak in the library, which was immediately next to us, that we were both frightened. We thought the closet was falling on us. So loud was the creak. I said to Freud: “This has been a phenomenon of externalization of the so-called catalysts.”

“Bah,” he said, this is absurd! “. “Well no”, I replied, “You are wrong, professor. And to prove that I am right, I now predict that you will immediately hear another creak. “And indeed: as soon as he had said these words, the same creak was heard in the library!

Freud looked at me in horror. “

Magical realism

As in a García Márquez novel, Jung’s grandmother would have developed precognition skills, after having remained for 36 hours in a catatonic state. As related in Regards…, Jung’s semi-autobiographical work written in collaboration with Aniela Jaffé, the Swiss secretary and analyst of his work, the authors affirm that Carl’s grandmother had been woken up “with a hot iron on the back of the neck”. Apparently, Jung’s mother, perceived by her environment as “unstable” or “dissociative in mind”, would have inherited mediumship. Thus, little Carl Gustav Jung, born in 1875 in German Switzerland, into an aristocratic and very believing family, grew up in an environment in which it was normal to receive messages “from beyond”. At the same time, he was a fervent reader of Nietzsche and Goethe and criticized his father, an orthodox clergyman, for his extreme religiosity.

From 1913, the year in which he broke his friendship with Freud due to insurmountable differences, Carl Jung lived a period of disorientation and depression in which he suffered from hallucinations and fainting spells. It was at this time that the famous Red Book, written with a literary language and a certain prophetic tone, which was the basis of all his later work and which was only published in 2009. According to the author, this period was the most important of his life, since he pursued his inner images and elaborated “what had progressively burst forth from the unconscious and flooded as an enigmatic stream, threatening to overwhelm me ”.



Jung. he studied Sigmund Freud, with whom he maintained a close relationship, and made original contributions to his theory.

In his last years of life, it is said that Jung showed his guests that knife that had starred in the paranormal episode in his youth and how much it had impacted him.

On the afternoon of June 6, 1961, in a village by Lake Zürich, lightning struck the tree where the Swiss psychologist used to rest in the middle. At that precise moment, synchronously, Carl Gustav Jung died.

Famous phrases

– “One does not reach enlightenment by fantasizing about light but by making darkness conscious … what is not made conscious manifests in our lives as destiny.”

– “Life not lived is a disease from which you can die – You are what you do, not what you say you are going to do – I am not what happened to me. I am what I chose to be – Who looks out, dreams; who looks inward, awakens. “

– “What you deny submits you; what you accept transforms you – In one way or another we are parts of a single, all-encompassing mind, a single great human being.”

– “Even the happiest life cannot be measured without a few moments of darkness, and the word happy would lose all meaning if it were not balanced by sadness – I simply believe that some part of the self or the human soul is not subject to the laws of space and time. “

