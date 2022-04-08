CArl Icahn is said to have said, “If you want a boyfriend, get a dog.” The phrase underscores why the famous investor is so feared. He’s earned a reputation as a ruthless financial juggler who exerts significant pressure on companies to grow his wealth – and doesn’t dwell on sentimentality in the process. The dog line was also used in the 1987 film Wall Street, it came from the mouth of Gordon Gekko, the punter played by Michael Douglas, who also said, “Greed is a good thing.” Icahn is said to be one of the have been role models for the film character.

Icahn is showing an unusually compassionate side these days, and animals play a part in that too. For the second time in just a few weeks, he has now launched a campaign against a company that has little to do with finances and instead has to deal with allegations of animal cruelty. Like the fast food chain McDonald’s recently, he now accuses the large grocer Kroger of using suppliers with cruel animal husbandry methods when buying pork.