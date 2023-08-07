Carl Blechen’s “Church Ruins in Forest and Swamp” is a masterpiece of colorful suggestion. In the foreground stands Mary as the Queen of Heaven with a veil and a crown on a pedestal between high reeds and bushes. Behind, in the center of the picture, a vault supported by columns and pillars rises out of bluish glittering water. In the arch above the central column, the sculptural group of the Virgin and Child can be seen in outline. The brightly lit zone in the middle of the picture, however, is caused by the evening glow, which falls over the scene from the right behind, covered by a pillar. A band of light stretches from the treetops in the background across the glittering surface of water to the grass at the foot of the statue of Mary. It caresses the shapes until they begin to shimmer.

In the cabinet exhibition on Carl Blechen and the Frick family of collectors in Pücklerschloss Branitz near Cottbus, Blechen’s oil painting is dated 1826, two years before the painter left on his great journey to Italy, from which he was to return as a master of pre-impressionist landscapes. The exhibition catalogue, on the other hand, does not mention the year, and perhaps this reticence is wiser than poking around in the dating fog. In Blechen, romantic and realistic pictorial elements are difficult to separate, even if after his return from Italy the sense of reality gains the upper hand.



Prussian Romanticism: Blechen’s “Church Ruins in Forest and Swamp”, around 1826

But the oil sketch “Forest Clearing” is not so far removed from the “church ruins” that one would like to start it eight years later, as in Branitz. In the “Forest Glade” the evening light is shifted to the left and the stone architecture of the church is replaced by the wooden one of the tree trunks, but the dramaturgy of the picture follows a very similar pattern. Two hunters crouch behind a boulder; one of them aims at a deer emerging from the trees. Here, too, a pond in the foreground creates movement, and the wind shakes the branches. The enchanted still life of the church vaults has congealed into a snapshot of the stillness before the shot. Both speak of a painterly perspective that was far ahead of its time.

Pioneer of modernity in its field

The “Church Ruins” and the “Forest Clearing” are part of a bundle of four paintings that the Fürst-Pückler-Museum Foundation received in 2017 as a gift from the widow of the great-grandson of the painter and sheet metal collector Friedrich August Frick (1814 to 1879). His father, Johann Friedrich Frick, was a pioneer of aquatint graphics in Germany. Parts of his estate, which went to the Berlin Academy of Arts, are being exhibited in Branitz for the first time together with the newly acquired paintings. This adds an additional historical dimension to the presentation of the Blechen works, with which the collection, which was badly damaged in the war, is closing another gap in its holdings.