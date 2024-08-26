Monday, August 26, 2024, 17:58



Tragedy has struck the Goyanes family. Just 19 days after the death of Carlos Goyanes, at the age of 79, his first-born, Caritina Goyanes, has died at the age of 46. Initial reports suggest that the cause was a sudden heart attack. Cari Lapique’s daughter was unwell in the early afternoon at the family home in Marbella, where they usually spend all their summers, and, although she was taken to the nearest hospital, the doctors were unable to do anything to save her life. News that has shocked family and friends and that has occurred a day after another death hit the Goyanes family. This Sunday Tito Goyanes, brother of the businessman and producer and uncle of Caritina, passed away.

Caritina’s mother, Cari Lapique, had decided to spend a few days in Mallorca with her sister Miriam after the death of her husband. But the terrible loss of her daughter came on the same day that she was returning to her usual home. Meanwhile, her sister Carla, to whom she was very close, was in Madrid. Friends like Charo Vega or Nuria González could barely articulate words after hearing the hard blow. A misfortune similar to that experienced with the death of Lola Flores, which was followed by that of her son Antonio Flores just 14 days later.

If there was one thing Caritina was known for, it was her eternal smile. Married to Antonio Mato since 2008 and mother of two children, Pedro, thirteen, and Minicari, ten, she was in charge of her own company, the Sixsens catering service. Thanks to this business, she managed to make a name for herself in the hospitality sector and cater to some of the most important events in Spanish society. A very religious woman, she was a member of the Emmaus movement, whose retreats she said had changed her life and put her priorities in order, helping her to overcome fear and anxiety, as she herself recounted. A woman passionate about gastronomy and travel, but, above all, about family.

However, the news of her death has come with another no less surprising one. The journalist Pilar Vidal has revealed exclusively on the programme ‘Y ahora Sonsoles’ that Cari Lapique’s daughter «found out that her husband had had a child out of wedlock». A discovery that happened some time ago and that the couple had managed to overcome. In addition, she has explained that they had both agreed to normalise things. Just a month ago, she published a photograph together on her social networks. She wanted to shout from the rooftops that it was their anniversary. In the image, Caritina appeared very smiling next to her husband, who dedicated the following words to her: «16 years!!! And 16 billion times I would choose you again to walk this path together!!! I love you».

The last time we saw Caritina was at Carlos Goyanes’ funeral, where she looked deeply depressed, holding her son Pedro’s hand. Being the daughter of the renowned producer made her and her sister Carla the protagonists of the social chronicles since their childhood. Her relationship with the press was always very affable and far from scandals. She studied Law and completed her training with a master’s degree in the Stock Market, however, she soon realized that her vocation was cooking and so, she trained in Paris to set up her own company, where we have been able to see her in the kitchen and not just as a manager. She even published her own recipe book, ‘Las mejores recetas de Caritina’.

However, her most passionate job was being a mother: “Being a mother is the most complicated job there is! You never know when you are doing it right or when you are doing it wrong, but what I do try to do is always do it with love.” A love that has always been the main pillar of her life.